The Great Grand Superhero OTT Release: Director Manish Saini On Why Meaningful, Family-Friendly Cinema Still Matters

"Today, there is a strong fascination with the image of a superhero. Children see superheroes who fly and have extraordinary powers. But after a certain age, when we grow up, we start feeling that there is nothing like fantasy, and that whatever is real and in front of us is what is correct. Somewhere along the way, that childhood innocence disappears. I don't think we can simply say that children should be taught about kindness and values and that they will automatically understand them. I think it is a mix of both things. It is important to tell children that just as it is important to fly and dream, it is equally important to be kind to someone, to share things, and to take responsibility. These things should also be a part of their understanding of heroism," he says.