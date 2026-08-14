Independence Day 2026: From Operation Safed Sagar To Main Vaapas Aaunga, Best Movies and Web Series To Watch On OTT

For Independence Day 2026, major streaming platforms feature a strong lineup of patriotic films, intense action and partition dramas.
Top choices include Operation Safed Sagar and Main Vaapas Aaunga, among others.
Here's the list of the best movies and web series to watch on Independence Day.
India celebrates its 80th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15, 2026. To mark the occasion, there are interesting titles across several OTT platforms, including Netflix, Zee5 and others. Audiences can explore a diverse array of films and shows designed to honour the special day.
We have curated a list of patriotic films and web series to celebrate the spirit of freedom and the sacrifices of freedom fighters and unsung heroes.
1. Operation Safed Sagar - Where to watch: Netflix
The military drama series is inspired by the extraordinary chapter of the Indian Air Force's role during the Kargil War. The series brings to life the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, one of the many air warrior, naval, and army units that answered the nation's call during Operation Safed Sagar.
Directed by Oni Sen, the series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.
2. Main Vaapas Aaunga - Where to watch: Netflix
Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, the period romantic drama is a poignant tale of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.
The film revolves around a 95-year-old man who, despite his ill health, wants to go to Pakistan, where he left the love of his life during Partition. His one unfulfilled wish is to go to Sargodha (now in Pakistan) to reunite with his love.
3. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata - Where to watch: Zee5
Led by Kangana Ranaut, the film tells an inspiring story of courage, resilience and selfless service.
Set against the backdrop of the real-life event, it revisits the events in Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital in 2008 when terrorists attacked the city. The film follows the extraordinary actions of nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, and other frontline workers who were under immense pressure due to the attacks and how their lives were turned upside down on that fateful night.
4. Dhurandhar 1 and 2 - Where to watch - Netflix and JioHotstar
Part 1 of Aditya Dhar directorial was inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the Indian Parliament attack in 2001 and the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. It follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), an Indian spy who becomes a gang member of Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) team in Pakistan’s Lyari with the mission to dismantle a terrorist gang.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows Hamza rise as Sher-E-Baloch in Lyari after killing Rehman Dakait. The film also shows Hamza's backstory as Rangi.
R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt were part of the ensemble cast.
5. Declassified: Operation Sindoor - Where to watch: Discovery and discovery+
The two-part documentary will premiere on Discovery and discovery+ on August 15, 2026, with part 1 airing at 9 PM, followed by the second part at 10 PM.
The new documentary tracks an 88-hour military clash. It outlines the military response after the Pahalgam terror attack, mapping early strategic planning and troop preparations up to the execution of Operation Sindoor.
It will feature military commanders, field officers, defence analysts and reporters recounting the behind-the-scenes operation. These personal testimonies focus on decision-makers in command centers and troops on the battle lines.