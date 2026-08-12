Rajshri Deshpande On Baapya: ‘Playing A Trans Man Is A Tribute To Those Who Undergo The Difficult Process Of Transition’

A.

I dive deeply into every character I play because no person’s journey is ever simple—especially that of a trans man. It takes immense courage first to accept yourself, to recognise that your soul doesn’t match the body you were born into, and then to navigate the long, arduous process of transitioning. It demands financial, emotional, and unconditional support from family and friends. But beyond that struggle lies a life filled with love, dignity, and self-acceptance.

Preparing for Baapya was my way of honouring that journey; the film is truly a tribute to the community. At our community screening, I sat alongside trans men, holding hands with their families. Afterwards, one mother turned to me and said, 'You gave justice to my son.' That meant everything to me. When telling a story like this, if you don't lead with complete heart, you fail.

As an actor, my job is to immerse myself in a character’s internal trauma, their struggle, and their joy. A curious actor reads more, observes more, and lives more through the experiences of others. I carry all of those lived experiences into every role I take on.