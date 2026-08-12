Rajshri Deshpande On Baapya: ‘Playing A Trans Man Is A Tribute To Those Who Undergo The Difficult Process Of Transition’

Rajshri Deshpande said preparing for Baapya was her way of honouring the transition journey of transgender community.
She said that the love she received from the marginalised community is her actual winning prize.
The actress also highlighted that true storytelling requires a community of allies who nurture, support, and help carry these narratives forward.
Actor Rajshri Deshpande’s Baapya has earned international acclaim. Deshpande, who plays a trans man in Sameer Tewari’s Marathi-language film, bagged the Best Actor (Female) nomination at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Baapya, which hit the screens on May 15, 2026, follows the story of Shailaja, who left her family years ago and returns after a gender-affirming surgery as Shailesh, leaving her ex-husband Anya (Girish Kulkarni) and their son Sanju in shock. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with Deshpande being lauded for mastering the physical and emotional nuances of a trans man.
In a freewheeling conversation with Garima Das for Outlook, Rajshri Deshpande said that the love she received from the marginalised community is her actual winning prize. The Sacred Games actor also spoke about transgender rights and the struggles faced by the community in India.
What was your initial reaction when you were offered Baapya?
We often see stories about trans women on screen, but the lives and journeys of trans men are rarely explored. The moment my director brought this project to me, I was intrigued and said yes immediately.
Most of the time, we write very formulaic characters. It is rare to come across roles that are grounded, realistic, and truly delve into the roots of human experience. I am deeply grateful to play characters that are both authentic and challenging—even if they only come around once in a while. Whenever a director is ready to take a courageous leap, they approach me.
Playing a character like this seems incredibly challenging because every detail matters—from their walk to their speech patterns. Did you do any specific workshops, training, or prep work to pull it off?
I dive deeply into every character I play because no person’s journey is ever simple—especially that of a trans man. It takes immense courage first to accept yourself, to recognise that your soul doesn’t match the body you were born into, and then to navigate the long, arduous process of transitioning. It demands financial, emotional, and unconditional support from family and friends. But beyond that struggle lies a life filled with love, dignity, and self-acceptance.
Preparing for Baapya was my way of honouring that journey; the film is truly a tribute to the community. At our community screening, I sat alongside trans men, holding hands with their families. Afterwards, one mother turned to me and said, 'You gave justice to my son.' That meant everything to me. When telling a story like this, if you don't lead with complete heart, you fail.
As an actor, my job is to immerse myself in a character’s internal trauma, their struggle, and their joy. A curious actor reads more, observes more, and lives more through the experiences of others. I carry all of those lived experiences into every role I take on.
Marathi films are going international and getting more exposure on global platforms. Your thoughts?
Absolutely. I think every regional film should travel and should be seen in every part of the world. Because people think that Hindi is the only cinema and Bollywood is the only industry. We have such beautiful languages and such beautiful storytelling. It should reach across the globe.
For example, Baapya is a universal story. It can be dubbed in 10,000 languages, and still it will be readable because that's the life everyone lives. Every man's story is almost universal and we all share similar spaces.
I'm really glad and honoured to be nominated at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, as this is my second nomination. The first award I won was for Trial by Fire. I don't know about winning, but being nominated with such amazing people is such an honour. I hope it grows more and more and more films reach them and people all over the world watch them and cherish.
Since Baapya handles a sensitive topic with light-hearted humour, how did you balance the comedy to ensure it didn't cross the line into mockery?
Playing a trans man was both a massive responsibility and a deeply personal challenge. As someone who respects the community, I knew I had to portray this character with utmost sensitivity. It was a demanding journey to find that emotional truth—especially because this is a path that still lacks full acceptance today, whether legally, socially, or in educational spaces.
After our community screening, a trans man approached me and said, 'I want a happy ending like this—from my family, my peers, and my school—because opening up is so difficult.'
That moment reminded me that this is a long fight, a battle that may take generations. But I firmly believe that through cinema, literature, and education, we can build a world of empathy. We need more Baapyas—in art, in craft, and in everyday life—to spread awareness.
This film is dedicated to the community. My sincere wish is for parents to listen to their children’s hearts and nurture them for who they truly are. When a family accepts a child, they don't just approve—they give them a future filled with hope, love, dignity, and respect. I hope Baapya reaches every corner of the world and inspires that change.
How has the representation of the LGBTQ+ community evolved in mainstream and regional cinema?
We are still a work in progress—we’ve been building this space for a long time, but we are finally getting there. More voices are stepping forward, and community members are taking ownership of their own stories, serving not just as writers, but as vital creative leaders. Authentic representation happens when those who live the experience are given the platform to lead.
True storytelling requires a community of allies who nurture, support, and help carry these narratives forward. I am immensely proud of Gen Z for keeping us accountable and ensuring this journey stays on the right track. While negative noise exists, when strong, empathetic voices unite to overpower it, we create a better world.
We involved a lot of trans men who were respected from the first day of our journey. They supported us and gave us so many insights about the characters and about the film. When you get a green signal and love from the community, that's my winning prize. That's the award I was actually waiting for.