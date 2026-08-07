Varun Dhawan To Headline Yash Raj Films’ First-Ever Horror Film By Abhay Pannu

Yash Raj Films is venturing into the horror genre for the first time with a major theatrical feature.
Actor Varun Dhawan has been cast in the lead role, marking his second collaboration with the studio after Sui Dhaaga.
Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu is writing and directing the film, marking his theatrical debut.
After the spy-action thrillers, Yash Raj Films is now making its first-ever foray into the horror genre with an upcoming theatrical feature. Actor Varun Dhawan has been cast as the lead for the project. The film is written and directed by Abhay Pannu, with shooting scheduled to begin later in 2026. It is set for theatrical release in 2027.
Varun Dhawan to lead YRF's horror film?
"Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF’s first horror film," a industry source informed us.
"Yash Raj Films is entering the horror genre for the first time with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu, strategically championed by Akshaye Widhani, and now headlined by Varun Dhawan as the lead. YRF has made films across almost every genre except horror. Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into this genre," the source added.
The film marks the theatrical debut of Pannu, who gained critical acclaim for SonyLiv series Rocket Boys, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh.
Under Aditya Chopra's guidance, YRF is actively backing distinctive new storytellers. Following the major success of Saiyaara, the studio continues to support directors like Mohit Suri, Sameer Saxena and Pannu.
YRF's last release was Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha, the first-ever female led spy thriller in the spy verse. It opened to mixed reviews and was a box-office disappointment.
Dhawan reunites with YRF
The horror film marks Varun's reunion with YRF after the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga, which also starred Anushka Sharma as the female lead.
Nothing much about the upcoming film has been revealed yet. The plot and cast details are still under wraps.
We are looking forward to see what Varun brings new to the table with this genre.