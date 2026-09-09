Why Arshad Warsi Stepped Into A Negative Role Like Maharaj In Tigmanshu Dhulia's Ghamasaan

Garima Das
Garima Das
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Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ghamasaan will premiere on Zee5 on September 11.

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Arshad Warsi on Ghamasaan
Arshad Warsi on playing Maharaj like Ghamasaan Photo: Instagram/Arshad Warsi
Summary of this article

  • Arshad Warsi will be seen in a dark and dangerous role of Maharaj in Ghamasaan.

  • The actor opened up on playing the negative character in Tigmanshu Dhulia's film.

  • The action thriller also stars Pratik Gandhi.

Actor Arshad Warsi's next film is Ghamasaan — his fourth release of the year after Welcome to the Jungle, Dhamaal 4 and the recent Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the action-drama features him as Maharaj, a ruthless dacoit from Bundelkhand. Warsi, who is known for playing mostly comic roles, has stepped into this never-before-seen avatar with Ghamasaan.

Ahead of the film release, Arshad spoke about what made him want to explore such a dark character like Maharaj.

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Why Arshad Warsi said yes to Maharaj

The actor said, “There are multiple reasons, one of which is definitely Tigmanshu. He has great sensibility as a director and as a writer. He is a brilliant filmmaker, and I got a chance to work with him, any actor would want to work with him.”

“Also, it was a character I had never done before- dark, dangerous, fierce and so decoyed. So, I wanted to venture into something like that. There were multiple reasons- the story, character, director, everything. There was absolutely no reason for me to say no,” he added.

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On stepping into a negative role

The Asur actor also said that he didn't really look at Maharaj as a negative role but looked it as a good film and a good character to play with a good director making it.

“Had Tigmanshu asked me to do another role in this, I would have done that too. It's just that there are some directors you cannot say no to, for an actor, it's like a feather in their cap. If (Rajkumar Hirani) comes and asks you for a film, you cannot say no. Tigmanshu is a great filmmaker and yes, he offered me something which I had never done, and that's exciting. It wasn't about thinking, “Oh, let me prove that I am a great actor and I can do a negative role.” No, those things don't interest me. I have never tried to prove myself as an actor, I just enjoy the work,” he said further.

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Ghamasaan, also starring Pratik Gandhi, will start streaming on Zee5 on September 11, 2026.

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