Why Arshad Warsi Stepped Into A Negative Role Like Maharaj In Tigmanshu Dhulia's Ghamasaan

Arshad Warsi will be seen in a dark and dangerous role of Maharaj in Ghamasaan.
The actor opened up on playing the negative character in Tigmanshu Dhulia's film.
The action thriller also stars Pratik Gandhi.
Actor Arshad Warsi's next film is Ghamasaan — his fourth release of the year after Welcome to the Jungle, Dhamaal 4 and the recent Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the action-drama features him as Maharaj, a ruthless dacoit from Bundelkhand. Warsi, who is known for playing mostly comic roles, has stepped into this never-before-seen avatar with Ghamasaan.
Ahead of the film release, Arshad spoke about what made him want to explore such a dark character like Maharaj.
Why Arshad Warsi said yes to Maharaj
The actor said, “There are multiple reasons, one of which is definitely Tigmanshu. He has great sensibility as a director and as a writer. He is a brilliant filmmaker, and I got a chance to work with him, any actor would want to work with him.”
“Also, it was a character I had never done before- dark, dangerous, fierce and so decoyed. So, I wanted to venture into something like that. There were multiple reasons- the story, character, director, everything. There was absolutely no reason for me to say no,” he added.
On stepping into a negative role
The Asur actor also said that he didn't really look at Maharaj as a negative role but looked it as a good film and a good character to play with a good director making it.
“Had Tigmanshu asked me to do another role in this, I would have done that too. It's just that there are some directors you cannot say no to, for an actor, it's like a feather in their cap. If (Rajkumar Hirani) comes and asks you for a film, you cannot say no. Tigmanshu is a great filmmaker and yes, he offered me something which I had never done, and that's exciting. It wasn't about thinking, “Oh, let me prove that I am a great actor and I can do a negative role.” No, those things don't interest me. I have never tried to prove myself as an actor, I just enjoy the work,” he said further.
Ghamasaan, also starring Pratik Gandhi, will start streaming on Zee5 on September 11, 2026.