Why Arshad Warsi Stepped Into A Negative Role Like Maharaj In Tigmanshu Dhulia's Ghamasaan

“Had Tigmanshu asked me to do another role in this, I would have done that too. It's just that there are some directors you cannot say no to, for an actor, it's like a feather in their cap. If (Rajkumar Hirani) comes and asks you for a film, you cannot say no. Tigmanshu is a great filmmaker and yes, he offered me something which I had never done, and that's exciting. It wasn't about thinking, “Oh, let me prove that I am a great actor and I can do a negative role.” No, those things don't interest me. I have never tried to prove myself as an actor, I just enjoy the work,” he said further.