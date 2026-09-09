Jimmy Kimmel Insults Trump In Fiery Return, Says He Did ‘Nothing All Summer Long’

Jimmy Kimmel insults Trump over his summer record and 33% poll numbers.
Kimmel mocks Trump's 37 Sunday posts and AI-generated social media content.
The comedian jokes about Trump's hair and the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool.
Jimmy Kimmel insults Trump during his return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! after a summer break, using his opening monologue to mock the president’s record over the past three months. Kimmel revisited several controversies from Trump’s summer and questioned whether much had actually been accomplished.
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump over his summer record
"When I left for summer break in the middle of June, the country was a mess. We were at war with Iran at that time. Gas prices were high. Inflation was high. Mitch McConnell was either alive or dead. Nobody seemed to have any idea which,” Kimmel said.
He went on to joke about the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, which he said remained in poor condition despite the money spent on it. "It said on Truth Social, ' He made America great again. Wait, are you telling me the president of the United States had three full months and spent $20 million and couldn't even get a pool cleaned?” Kimmel added.
"How are we supposed to win the war with Iran when we can't even win the war against algae?" he said, also pointing to Trump's reported 33% poll numbers.
Jimmy Kimmel aims at Trump’s AI posts
Kimmel then turned his attention to Trump's social media activity, including AI-generated posts shared over the weekend. "He's crazier than ever,” Kimmel said. “It almost felt like he was welcoming me back to work. It was like, on Sunday alone, he posted 37 times."
The comedian also mocked Trump's appearance, saying the only thing the president "did get done" was “his hair”. He joked, "Is it possible to have a midlife crisis at 80 years old?" before adding, "It's like he's ageing in reverse. He's our own little Benjamin Glutton."
Kimmel concluded by joking about the volume of controversy during his absence. "I go away for one summer. He does enough crazy stuff to fill a whole 'We Didn't Start the Fire' parody song, which I am pleased to announce I will not be singing for you,” he said.