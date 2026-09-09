Artificial Trailer: Andrew Garfield Plays Sam Altman In Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Set during the company’s turbulent 2023 leadership crisis, the film brings the ChatGPT story to the big screen with Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro and Ike Barinholtz in key roles.

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Artificial
Artificial Trailer Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Artificial trailer features Andrew Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

  • Luca Guadagnino directs the drama about OpenAI’s turbulent 2023 crisis.

  • Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro and Ike Barinholtz join the Artificial cast.

The Artificial's trailer offers the first look at Andrew Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming drama about the company behind ChatGPT. Released on September 8, the trailer introduces a film centred on artificial intelligence, corporate power and one of the most dramatic episodes in OpenAI’s history.

Garfield’s Altman can be seen discussing his vision for AI and the launch of ChatGPT, while also acknowledging the consequences of putting the technology into the world. The film also stars Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro and Ike Barinholtz.

Artificial trailer brings OpenAI’s Sam Altman saga to film

The story is set against the backdrop of OpenAI’s leadership crisis in November 2023. Altman was removed as CEO by the company’s board, which said his communication with the board had not been consistently honest and had affected its ability to fulfil its responsibilities.

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Mira Murati, played by Barbaro, was subsequently appointed interim CEO. Altman returned to the company within days and resumed his position, turning the episode into one of the most closely followed corporate dramas in the technology industry.

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The trailer appears to draw from that turbulent period while also exploring the larger questions surrounding the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

Artificial cast and Luca Guadagnino’s direction

Barinholtz plays Elon Musk, who was among OpenAI’s co-founders. Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman and Mark Rylance are also part of the cast.

Artificial is directed by Guadagnino, whose recent films include Challengers and After the Hunt. The screenplay has been written by Simon Rich, known for his work on Saturday Night Live.

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The film will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in October before arriving in cinemas on December 25.

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