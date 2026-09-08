Qinwen Zheng Stuns Iga Swiatek In Massive US Open Upset After Incredible 0-5 Comeback
Qinwen Zheng produced one of the biggest comebacks of the 2026 US Open, overturning a 0-5 deficit in the opening set before defeating eighth seed Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Monday. Swiatek appeared firmly in control after racing to a five-game lead, but Zheng responded by winning seven consecutive games to dramatically steal the set. The Chinese qualifier carried that momentum into the second set, breaking the former world No. 1 twice and maintaining her composure through the closing stages. Zheng, the 2024 Olympic champion, completed the victory in one hour and 56 minutes to reach the US Open quarterfinals for the third time. The result also marked her second straight comeback from 0-5 at the tournament, following her dramatic recovery against Madison Keys.
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