Qinwen Zheng Stuns Iga Swiatek In Massive US Open Upset After Incredible 0-5 Comeback

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Qinwen Zheng produced one of the biggest comebacks of the 2026 US Open, overturning a 0-5 deficit in the opening set before defeating eighth seed Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Monday. Swiatek appeared firmly in control after racing to a five-game lead, but Zheng responded by winning seven consecutive games to dramatically steal the set. The Chinese qualifier carried that momentum into the second set, breaking the former world No. 1 twice and maintaining her composure through the closing stages. Zheng, the 2024 Olympic champion, completed the victory in one hour and 56 minutes to reach the US Open quarterfinals for the third time. The result also marked her second straight comeback from 0-5 at the tournament, following her dramatic recovery against Madison Keys.

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US Open Tennis Championships Qinwen Zheng
Qinwen Zheng, of China, celebrates after winning a match against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Qinwen Zheng US Open Tennis Championships
Qinwen Zheng, of China, celebrates after winning a match against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
2/11
Qinwen Zheng US Open Tennis Championships 2026
Qinwen Zheng, of China, returns the ball to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
3/11
Iga Swiatek US Open Tennis Championships
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns the ball to Qinwen Zheng, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
4/11
US Open Tennis Championships 2026 Qinwen Zheng
Qinwen Zheng, of China, returns the ball to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
5/11
Iga Swiatek US Open Tennis 2026
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns the ball to Qinwen Zheng, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
6/11
Qinwen Zheng US Open Tennis 2026
Qinwen Zheng, of China, returns the ball to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
7/11
Iga Swiatek US Open Tennis 2026
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts during a match against Qinwen Zheng, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
8/11
US Open Tennis Qinwen Zheng
Qinwen Zheng, of China, returns the ball to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
9/11
Iga Swiatek US Open
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns the ball to Qinwen Zheng, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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US Open Tennis Championships: Qinwen Zheng vs Iga Swiatek
Qinwen Zheng, of China, arrives for a match against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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US Open Tennis Championships: Iga Swiatek vs Qinwen Zheng
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, arrives for a match against Qinwen Zheng, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

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