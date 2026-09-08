Ben Shelton Storms Into US Open Quarterfinals After Straight-Set Win Over Tsitsipas

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Ben Shelton produced a commanding performance to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Sunday. The eighth-seeded American dominated from the outset, taking the opening set in just 31 minutes and never allowing Tsitsipas to settle into a rhythm. Shelton’s powerful serve proved decisive as he fired 12 aces, won 84% of points behind his first serve and did not face a single break point throughout the match. He broke Tsitsipas four times and finished with 32 winners, securing victory in straight sets. Tsitsipas, who had reached the fourth round after a strong run, also took a medical timeout during the second set. Shelton’s win sent him into the US Open quarterfinals, where he will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

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Ben Shelton Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas US Open 2026 highlights
Ben Shelton, of the United States, celebrates winning a match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Ben Shelton Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas US Open 2026
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, left, greets Ben Shelton, of the United States, after Shelton won a match during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Stefanos Tsitsipas US Open 2026 highlights
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, waves while leaving the court following a match against Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Ben Shelton US Open 2026 highlights
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Sydney Schaefer
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Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 photos
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, returns the ball to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Ben Shelton US Open 2026 action photos
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Sydney Schaefer
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Stefanos Tsitsipas US Open 2026 foruth round
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, returns the ball to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Ben Shelton US Open 2026 highlights
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Stefanos Tsitsipas US Open 2026 photo
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, arrives for a match against Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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Ben Shelton US Open 2026 highlights
Ben Shelton, of the United States, arrives for a match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

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