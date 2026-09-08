Ben Shelton Storms Into US Open Quarterfinals After Straight-Set Win Over Tsitsipas
Ben Shelton produced a commanding performance to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Sunday. The eighth-seeded American dominated from the outset, taking the opening set in just 31 minutes and never allowing Tsitsipas to settle into a rhythm. Shelton’s powerful serve proved decisive as he fired 12 aces, won 84% of points behind his first serve and did not face a single break point throughout the match. He broke Tsitsipas four times and finished with 32 winners, securing victory in straight sets. Tsitsipas, who had reached the fourth round after a strong run, also took a medical timeout during the second set. Shelton’s win sent him into the US Open quarterfinals, where he will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
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