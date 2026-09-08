Elena Rybakina Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2026: Kazakh Powerhouse Sweeps Past Japanese Star To Reach Maiden Quarter-Final

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Elena Rybakina swept past two-time champion Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4 in a dominant 66-minute fourth-round clash to reach her first US Open quarter-final. Rybakina dictated terms from the baseline right from the start, hammering 29 winners and seven aces to completely overwhelm a physically hindered Osaka, who struggled with leg and Achilles discomfort. Though Osaka showed more resilience in a tighter second set and fought to stay level, Rybakina grabbed the crucial break in the seventh game before comfortably serving out the match. The straight-sets victory completed Rybakina's set of reaching the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams and moved her just one win away from claiming the WTA world No. 1 ranking.

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Elena Rybakina vs Naomi Osaka US Open 2026 highlights
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, celebrates winning a match against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina vs Naomi Osaka US Open 2026
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, left, greets Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after winning a match during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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us open Womens singles fourth round
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns the ball to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Rybakina Osaka match photo
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns the ball to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina post-match interview world No 1
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns the ball to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina vs Naomi Osaka US Open 2026
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns the ball to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina vs Naomi Osaka US Open 2026
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina US Open 2026
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns the ball to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina vs Naomi Osaka photos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, arrives for a match against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Elena Rybakina vs Naomi Osaka photo gallery
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, arrives for a match against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

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