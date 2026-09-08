Elena Rybakina Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2026: Kazakh Powerhouse Sweeps Past Japanese Star To Reach Maiden Quarter-Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 8 September 2026 4:55 pm

Elena Rybakina swept past two-time champion Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4 in a dominant 66-minute fourth-round clash to reach her first US Open quarter-final. Rybakina dictated terms from the baseline right from the start, hammering 29 winners and seven aces to completely overwhelm a physically hindered Osaka, who struggled with leg and Achilles discomfort. Though Osaka showed more resilience in a tighter second set and fought to stay level, Rybakina grabbed the crucial break in the seventh game before comfortably serving out the match. The straight-sets victory completed Rybakina's set of reaching the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams and moved her just one win away from claiming the WTA world No. 1 ranking.