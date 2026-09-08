Map Controversy Erupts Ahead Of India-Afghanistan Series, Pakistan Raises Concern - Report

A promotional video for the upcoming India-Afghanistan T20I series has triggered a fresh controversy involving Pakistan
The ACB video, posted on its official X account ahead of the three-match series, appears to show Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan within India’s outline
The map depiction is not entirely clear throughout the video, adding an important layer to the controversy.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has triggered a fresh diplomatic row with Pakistan after a promo for its upcoming series against India appeared to show Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan within India’s outline.
The clip was posted on the ACB’s official X account on Sunday, days before the three-match India-Afghanistan series in New Delhi.
According to CNN-News18 report Pakistan Cricket Board has raised concerns over the map depiction with Pakistan’s Foreign Office.
The exact nature of the PCB’s concerns was not immediately clear. The development has added a sporting flashpoint to already strained ties between Kabul and Islamabad, which are locked in border and security disputes.
Map Depiction Controversy
The map sits at the centre of the dispute. As pere report the video appeared to place Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan inside India’s outline.
Report further stated that the PCB had taken up the matter with Pakistan’s Foreign Office. Islamabad could consider raising the issue at an international level, although no formal move has been announced so far.
Blurry Line In The Map
However, there is blurry line in the video. The PoK region in shown inside India in the first few frames of the video. As the video zooms out the shiny outline on the PoK fades away and the region seems outside the Indian map.
This angried some of the Indian users on the social media platform inviting backlash. Many Indian fans pointed out that the video has wrong map of India and asked ACB to correct it.
Kabul-Islamabad Tensions
The row comes at a fraught time for ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The latest controversy comes amid escalating tensions between the two sides, including border clashes and airstrikes.
Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban of sheltering the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Pakistan blames for deadly attacks inside the country. Report further stated that such friction can increasingly play out through soft power, including cultural and sporting platforms.
According to the sources, the map depiction could be seen as a diplomatic signal from Kabul, reflecting its independent foreign policy and willingness to engage with India without accommodating Pakistan’s regional sensitivities.
Diplomatic Signal Reading
The same sources viewed the promo as a deliberate message. “Utilising its own branding to bypass Pakistan’s regional sensitivities signals Kabul’s intent to maintain an independent foreign posture in sports diplomacy,” the source told.