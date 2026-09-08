‘I Might Get A Divorce’: Ashish Nehra’s Hilarious Response On Becoming India Head Coach

Ashish Nehra joked that he would need his wife’s approval before considering India’s head coach role
Nehra highlighted the intense travel and workload involved in international coaching assignments
The Gujarat Titans coach remains happy with his IPL role but has not completely ruled out coaching India
Ashish Nehra has opened up on the possibility of taking charge of the Indian cricket team in the future, but the Gujarat Titans head coach made it clear that becoming India’s head coach is not currently an ambition for him.
Speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal’s annual awards ceremony in Kolkata on September 7, Ashish Nehra joked that he would first need approval from his wife before considering the demanding role. He highlighted the extensive travel involved, saying an international coaching assignment could keep him away from home for eight or nine months a year.
“First things first, I would have to check with the High Commission — that is my wife! Otherwise, I might get a divorce,” Nehra said. He added that very few international coaches have lasted beyond three or four years because of the workload and travel demands.
Nehra Happy With Gujarat Titans, Keeps India Door Open
Nehra also explained that the demands of international cricket coaching are significantly different from franchise cricket.
“International coaching involves travelling for eight or nine months a year. It is not easy. Everybody has seen that, when it comes to international coaching, not too many people have lasted more than three or four years because of the kind of demands and travelling involved. But again, we’ll see," he added.
The 46-year-old has built an impressive coaching record with Gujarat Titans since taking over in 2022, guiding the franchise to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their debut season.
GT subsequently reached another final in 2023 and finished runners-up again in 2026, further strengthening Nehra’s reputation as one of the successful coaches in the IPL.
Nehra also stressed that he does not take individual credit for Gujarat’s success, insisting that team achievements should not be attributed solely to a coach or captain. For now, he remains content with his position at the franchise, while refusing to completely rule out an international coaching opportunity in the future.
His comments come amid continued discussion around India’s coaching setup, with Gautam Gambhir currently occupying the senior men’s head coach position. The BCCI appointed Gambhir in 2024, and the board’s current coaching structure remains in place.