Lionel Messi To Win Ballon D'Or? Ousmane Dembele Picks His Contenders For Award

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Aditya Kumar
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Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé named Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappé as his top three Ballon d'Or candidates, predicting the trophy will remain with a PSG player

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France's Ousmane Dembele (7) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Thursday, July 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Summary of this article

  • Ousmane Dembélé picked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappé as his top three Ballon d'Or contenders

  • He dismissed Lionel Messi's chances and humbly ruled himself out of the running, despite joking about getting into the debate

  • Dembélé also highlighted dark horses like Michael Olise, Lamine Yamal, Fabian Ruiz, and Willian Pacho for the prestigious award

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has named Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé as his top three candidates for the Ballon d’Or. Dembélé shared his choices during an interview with French sports newspaper L’Équipe. The Ballon d’Or also posted the interview on its official Facebook page, where Dembélé discussed his picks for the prestigious individual award.

“I don’t think this trophy is undecided. I think it’s going to remain in the hands of a PSG player,” Dembélé said.

When asked to name his top three candidates, Dembélé selected Kvaratskhelia, Kane and Mbappé. “Kvara, Harry Kane, he had a good season, a very, very good season even, and I think Kylian Mbappé,” Dembélé said.

The PSG forward also dismissed Lionel Messi’s chances when asked whether the Argentine could be among the contenders for the award. “No, I don’t think so,” Dembélé responded.

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The 29-year-old striker was also asked whether he considered himself a contender for the Ballon d’Or. However, he ruled himself out of his own list. “Oh no, I’m getting into it! No, I never get into stuff like that, I never vote for me. If I’m the one who speaks, I don’t vote for me,” Dembélé said.

Dembélé also named several other players who he believes could be in contention for the award, including Michael Olise, Lamine Yamal, Fabian Ruiz and Willian Pacho. Speaking about Olise, Dembélé said, “Michael Olise can be in it, because he’s had an incredible season. He finished as the best player in Bundesliga.”

He then mentioned Yamal and Ruiz before highlighting Pacho, urging people not to overlook the PSG defender. “Lamine Yamal, Who else? There are plenty of them, Fabian Ruiz, Pacho! Hey, let’s not forget that one! I hope we won’t forget him this year! I hope we won’t forget Pacho this year,” Dembélé said.

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