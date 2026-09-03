Why Argentina Cannot Retire Lionel Messi’s Iconic No 10 Shirt Despite AFA Plans?

FIFA tournament regulations prevent Argentina from permanently retiring Lionel Messi’s No.10 shirt in official competitions
AFA president Claudio Tapia had previously confirmed intentions to retire the jersey number once Messi concluded his international career
A similar attempt to retire Diego Maradona’s No.10 shirt was blocked by FIFA ahead of the 2002 World Cup
Lionel Messi's international exit creates a unique dilemma. Followers want the national team to withdraw his No.10 jersey permanently. The forward represented Argentina across two decades, establishing records as their top goalscorer and appearance leader while transforming the shirt into a global hallmark.
FIFA rules stand in the way. Tournament squad lists for competitions such as the World Cup and Copa America must use consecutive numbers from 1 to 26, according to Marca. That means Argentina cannot permanently leave No.10 vacant in official tournaments, even if the Argentine Football Association wants to honour Messi that way.
Argentina has seen this before. In 2001, the AFA moved to retire Diego Maradona’s No.10 before the 2002 World Cup, but FIFA blocked the plan. The same rule now shapes the debate around Messi’s legacy and forces Argentina to choose between symbolic tribute and tournament regulations.
Why Retire It?
The case for retirement is easy to understand. Messi wore No.10 for Argentina for roughly two decades and leaves the national team as its leading scorer and most-capped player. For one generation, the shirt is tied as closely to Messi as it once was to Maradona.
That is why the issue goes beyond squad administration. Many supporters do not see the shirt as just another number. They see it as part of Messi’s place in Argentina’s football history.
The AFA has already signalled its view. In 2024, AFA president Claudio Tapia told Sport: "The national team's number 10 shirt will be retired when Messi ends his international career."
What Blocks It?
The obstacle is a rulebook. Marca reports that FIFA requires official tournament squads to carry consecutive numbers from 1 to 26. Every player in a 26-man squad must be assigned one of those numbers, with no gaps.
That shuts the door on a permanent retirement in FIFA-run events. Argentina cannot file a squad numbered 1 to 9 and 11 to 27, or leave No.10 empty as a standing tribute to Messi.
There is still some room outside that system. In friendlies, Argentina could choose not to use No.10. But once a World Cup or Copa America squad is submitted, the number must be given to a player.
What Happened Before?
History offers a clear precedent. Following a proposal from then-president Julio Grondona on 25 September 2001, the Argentine Football Association backed a unanimous resolution to withdraw the No.10 jersey as a tribute to Maradona.
The move was meant to take effect before the 2002 World Cup. At the time, the idea looked settled. Argentine newspaper Olé ran the front-page line: "It is God's will."
FIFA rejected the request. As a result, No.10 remained in Argentina’s World Cup squad and Ariel "El Burrito" Ortega wore it at the 2002 tournament. That made Ortega the most visible No.10 for Argentina in the period between the Maradona and Messi eras.
Who Wears It Next?
Now comes the next decision. If Argentina cannot retire No.10 in official competition, someone will have to wear it after Messi.
Several names are already being discussed. The options mentioned include Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Almada and Nico Paz. Any successor would take on a shirt shaped by both Maradona and Messi.
There may already be a preference inside the camp. According to ESPN Argentina insider Federico Bueno, Argentina have an internal plan for Paz to inherit No.10 if Lionel Scaloni renews his contract as head coach. Negotiations over Scaloni’s future are expected in the coming months.