GOAT Debate 'Settled'? Lionel Messi Claims Bragging Rights In Receipt-Style Instagram Post After Retirement

Lionel Messi released a new Michelob Ultra commercial that visualises his international football achievements as an itemised bar tab
The commercial closes with the printed line 'GOAT-debate settled', taking a direct stance on football's greatest player discussion
The campaign directly addresses the nearly two-decade rivalry between Lionel Messi and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo
The bartender slides a check across the wooden counter and asks the age-old question: "Closing out?"
What follows isn’t a tally of drinks or bar snacks, but a staggering visual ledger of Lionel Messi’s international career with Argentina. In a striking new Michelob Ultra campaign shared directly to his Instagram, Messi has turned his national team legacy into a literal bar receipt, ticking off everything from goals, assists, and minutes played to every major honor he has ever secured in the blue and white stripes.
And the campaign doesn't mince words. Eschewing a standard subtotal or tip line, the receipt rolls out line-by-line before printing one final, provocative conclusion at the bottom: "GOAT debate-settled."
Dropping right as he hangs up his famous blue-and-white shirt with his International retirement, the ad stops feeling like a marketing campaign and starts feeling like a MIC drop moment as the legend revisits his career achivement.
The Receipt-Style Breakdown
The receipt-style ad lists the biggest honours from Messi's Argentina career as if they were itemised drink orders.
That is the campaign's central idea. Every iconic moment of Messi in international football is presented as another entry on the tab, turning a long career into a short visual argument.
Every goal, assist, and minute logged on the international stage is tallied up like a running tab that refuses to end. The list highlights the crown jewels of his national career—the 2022 FIFA World Cup, multiple Copa América titles, an Olympic gold medal, and the Finalissima.
The tab weaves in the intangible moments as well, nodding to the millions of fans inspired along a decades-long journey. Instead of a generic promotional spot, the commercial weaponizes Messi's own resume into a punchy, undeniable argument that lands square in the middle of football's most polarizing debate.
Two Decades, Two Titans: Anatomy of the GOAT Debate
To understand the weight of a claim like "GOAT-debate settled," you have to look back at the nearly twenty-year shadow cast by football's defining rivalry: Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo.
For two decades, these generational icons have split the global sporting public into two unyielding camps. They traded Ballon d'Or trophies, leapfrogged each other in all-time scoring charts, and pushed the boundaries of club dominance across Europe's elite leagues in the UEFA Champions League.
Ronaldo’s argument rests on a foundation of athletic supremacy, superhuman physical longevity, and relentless goalscoring. His game is defined by aerial dominance, two-footed shooting, and an insatiable appetite for the net demonstrated across historic stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, and the Portugal national team. He is the ultimate machine of adaptation and endurance.
Messi’s argument has always leaned into the ethereal—sublime playmaking, gravity-defying dribbling, and a vision that unlocks defenses before they even realize they are vulnerable. Yet, for the first half of his career, his legacy bore a persistent asterisk. Critics and skeptics pointed to his lack of a senior international trophy with Argentina as the final barrier keeping him from the undisputed throne.
That narrative shattered in Qatar in 2022. By finally lifting the World Cup, Messi filled the last remaining gap in his trophy cabinet. Paired with his continental triumphs and historical longevity, that missing piece gave his supporters the ultimate counter-punch.
Why This Campaign Cuts Through
Sports advertising is often bogged down by clichés—sweeping cinematic shots, grandiose voiceovers, and vague claims about greatness. Michelob Ultra avoids this by leaning into internet culture and fan debates.
The term "receipts" has long been cultural shorthand for pulling out undeniable proof to settle an argument. By translating Messi's career into a physical receipt, the ad takes a digital talking point and turns it into a physical piece of imagery that is instantly readable and impossible to ignore.
Of course, a single commercial—no matter how clever—won't silence Ronaldo's die-hard supporters overnight. The debate is too deeply ingrained, and the rivalry too historic, for one camp to ever fully concede. But as bar tabs go, this one is pretty hard to top.