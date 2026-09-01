Lionel Messi Retirement: Argentina Career Stats, Records And Cristiano Ronaldo Comparison

Lionel Messi's Argentina career is over, but the numbers tell a story that goes far beyond 125 goals and 207 appearances. After 21 years, six World Cups, three major international trophies and countless records, Messi has walked away from the national team as Argentina's all-time leading scorer and appearance-maker. His final chapter included another World Cup final, although Spain denied him the fairytale ending with a 1-0 extra-time defeat.