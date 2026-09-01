Lionel Messi Retirement: Argentina Career Stats, Records And Cristiano Ronaldo Comparison

Messi finished his Argentina career with 207 appearances and 125 goals
He holds several World Cup records, including 34 appearances and 21 goals
Messi's latest career tally stands at 926 goals, while Ronaldo is nearing 1,000
Lionel Messi's Argentina career is over, but the numbers tell a story that goes far beyond 125 goals and 207 appearances. After 21 years, six World Cups, three major international trophies and countless records, Messi has walked away from the national team as Argentina's all-time leading scorer and appearance-maker. His final chapter included another World Cup final, although Spain denied him the fairytale ending with a 1-0 extra-time defeat.
Still, Messi leaves behind one of the most extraordinary international records football has ever seen and a statistical resume that gives him plenty of ground to stand on in the never-ending debate with Cristiano Ronaldo.
207 games, 125 goals, 185 goal contributions
Messi finished his Argentina career with 207 appearances, 125 goals and 60 assists, meaning he was directly involved in 185 goals for his country. That works out to a goal contribution in roughly 89% of his international appearances.
Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals or made more appearances in men's international football. Ronaldo currently has 146 goals in 233 games, giving him a higher international goals-per-game rate of 0.63 compared with Messi's 0.60.
But Messi's advantage comes in the all-round numbers. His 60 assists underline how much of his value went beyond finishing chances. He was not merely Argentina's scorer; he was also their creator.
Messi's World Cup numbers are in another league
Six World Cups. 34 appearances. 21 goals. 12 assists. 23 victories. Those numbers alone explain why Messi's World Cup resume is so difficult to match.
He is the only player to have appeared at six World Cups, and nobody has more World Cup appearances, wins or assists. He also holds the record for most World Cup goals from outside the penalty area, with six.
Messi featured in three World Cup finals, in 2014, 2022 and 2026, another record. At 39 years and 25 days, he also became the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup final.
There is, however, one World Cup scoring record that escaped him. Messi briefly became the tournament's leading men's scorer during the 2026 edition before Kylian Mbappe moved ahead. Messi finished with 21 World Cup goals, one behind Mbappe's 22.
Knockout-stage comparison makes the difference
This is where the Messi-Ronaldo debate takes an interesting turn. Ronaldo has scored one World Cup knockout-stage goal in nine matches and has no assists in those games.
Messi, meanwhile, produced seven goals and 10 assists in 17 World Cup knockout-stage appearances.
That means Messi directly contributed to 17 goals in World Cup knockout football, exactly the kind of high-pressure production that defined Argentina's run to the 2022 title and the 2026 final.
He also scored twice in the 2022 final against France, becoming the first player to score in three different World Cup knockout rounds in a single tournament.
Three trophies changed the Argentina story
For years, Messi's Argentina career was defined by what he had not won.
Then everything changed. He won the 2021 Copa America, followed it with the 2022 Finalissima, lifted the 2022 World Cup and added another Copa América in 2024.
His three major international titles, Copa America 2021, FIFA World Cup 2022 and Copa America 2024, put him ahead of Ronaldo in the major-trophy comparison with their countries. Ronaldo has won Euro 2016 with Portugal, along with the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.
The 2022 World Cup was particularly significant. Messi scored seven goals, provided three assists and won the Golden Ball, becoming the first player to win the award twice.
Left foot? More like left-foot domination
Of Messi's 125 Argentina goals, 111 came with his left foot. Only 12 came with his right foot, while two were headers and one came via his torso.
His set-piece numbers are equally impressive. Messi scored 12 direct free-kicks for Argentina, one more than Ronaldo has managed for Portugal.
He also scored 25 penalties for Argentina, two more than Ronaldo's international penalty tally.
The 900-goal club
While Messi's Argentina numbers are now frozen, his overall career tally continues to move.
Messi became the second player in men's football to reach 900 official career goals when he scored against Nashville SC for Inter Miami in March. Since then, he has continued adding to the number.
His four-goal performance against Montreal on August 29 took his reported career tally to 926 goals, while also taking his 2026 Inter Miami output to 21 goals and 11 assists in 23 games, according to the latest match reporting.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is further ahead in the race. ESPN's latest tracker had him on 978 career goals after his August 28 strike for Al Nassr, just 22 away from the unprecedented 1,000-goal mark.
So, statistically, Ronaldo still owns the bigger goal tally.
But Messi's numbers tell a different story: more assists, a superior World Cup knockout record, six World Cup appearances, three major international trophies and an international career that ended with Argentina once again playing for a World Cup.
The rivalry may never have a definitive winner. The numbers simply ensure that the argument will never run out of ammunition.