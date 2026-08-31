Kharge purification row the history of shuddhikaran and how it became a political flashpoint

Kharge ‘Purification’ Row: The History Of Shuddhikaran And How It Became A Political Flashpoint

O Outlook News Desk 31 August 2026 6:09 pm Published at: 31 August 2026 5:55 pm Updated on:

Kharge had already condemned the incident, alleging that the ritual amounted to “untouchability” and exposed the mindset of the ruling party. The BJP completely distanced itself from the incident and assured the Congress chief that action would be taken

O Outlook News Desk 31 August 2026 6:09 pm Published at: 31 August 2026 5:55 pm Updated on:

Kharge ‘Purification’ Row: The History Of Shuddhikaran And How It Became A Political Flashpoint