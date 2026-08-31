Kharge ‘Purification’ Row: The History Of Shuddhikaran And How It Became A Political Flashpoint

Haldwani’s purification controversy revived debate over Shuddhikaran’s historical and political meanings.
Arya Samaj popularised Shuddhi to counter conversions during British colonial rule.
Dalits became central as caste exclusion complicated the movement’s inclusion efforts.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent attack on the BJP over the shuddhikaran performed at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s public rally has brought the practice into focus.
Kharge had already condemned the incident, alleging that the ritual amounted to “untouchability” and exposed the mindset of the ruling party. The BJP completely distanced itself from the incident and assured the Congress chief that action would be taken.
Shuddhikaran literally means purification. Hindu communities have historically followed different purification practices after events such as birth, death or acts considered violations of religious customs. These may involve bathing, prayers, sprinkling consecrated water or conducting a havan.
Why Did The Arya Samaj Start The Shuddhi Movement?
Swami Dayanand Saraswati founded the Arya Samaj in Bombay in 1875. It advocated a return to the authority of the Vedas and opposed idolatry, untouchability and hereditary caste restrictions.
The Arya Samaj subsequently developed Shuddhi ceremonies to admit people from other religions into Hinduism. Its leaders called the process reconversion, arguing that participants were returning to their ancestral religion.
Historian Kenneth W Jones, in Arya Dharm: Hindu Consciousness in 19th-Century Punjab, places the movement within the religious reform campaigns and competing forms of community mobilisation that expanded during British rule.
How Did Conversion Become A Colonial Concern?
British census operations began formally counting Indians by religion and caste in the late 19th century. The first complete all-India census was held in 1881.
As political representation and community claims became increasingly connected to population figures, religious numbers acquired greater significance. Christian missionary activity was expanding, while Muslim and Sikh organisations were also conducting religious outreach.
Arya Samaj leaders argued that Hinduism lacked a widely accepted mechanism for admitting converts. Shuddhi was therefore used both to counter conversion to Christianity and Islam and to consolidate communities with overlapping religious practices under a Hindu identity.
Why Were Dalits Central To Shuddhi?
The Shuddhi movement focused significantly on communities described by the colonial administration as “depressed classes”. Arya Samaj leaders feared that people experiencing untouchability and caste exclusion could convert to religions that offered them a different social identity.
Sections of the organisation opened schools for marginalised communities, provided Vedic instruction and used Shuddhi ceremonies to admit participants to Hindu religious practices. Swami Shraddhanand’s faction also connected Shuddhi with its campaign against untouchability.
The movement, however, faced resistance from caste groups unwilling to accept equality in dining, marriage and access to religious institutions.
Some Dalits educated in Arya Samaj schools later joined Punjab’s Aad Dharm movement, which asserted an identity separate from Hinduism. In the 1931 Census, more than 4.18 lakh people registered themselves as Aad Dharmis.
What Was Swami Shraddhanand’s Role?
Swami Shraddhanand, originally known as Munshiram, became one of the movement’s leading organisers. He established Gurukul Kangri and worked on education and campaigns against untouchability.
His most prominent Shuddhi initiative involved the Malkana Rajputs of western Uttar Pradesh in 1923. The community followed Islam while retaining some customs associated with Hindu Rajputs. The Arya Samaj sought to bring its members formally into Hinduism.
The campaign drew opposition from Muslim organisations and intensified debates over religious conversion. Shraddhanand was assassinated in Delhi by Abdul Rashid on December 23, 1926.
How Did Shuddhi Lead To Counter-Movements?
Muslim organisations responded to Shuddhi through campaigns centred on tabligh, or religious propagation, and tanzim, or community organisation. The Jamiat-i-Tanzim was established in 1923, while other organisations worked to counter Arya Samaj outreach among marginalised communities.
Shuddhi also caused tensions with Sikh organisations. In 1900, an Arya Samaj ceremony involving Rahtia Sikhs included cutting participants’ hair, which Sikh groups opposed.
These competing campaigns contributed to the sharper definition of Hindu, Muslim and Sikh identities in colonial India.
How Did Shuddhi Become Ghar Wapsi?
The modern expression ghar wapsi, meaning “homecoming”, draws upon the Shuddhi movement’s argument that entry into Hinduism is a return to an ancestral religion rather than a new conversion.
After Independence, organisations including the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram conducted such programmes among Christian, Muslim and tribal communities. Organisers describe them as reconversions, while opponents classify them as conversion campaigns.
The Haldwani incident did not involve reconversion. It involved the use of a purification ritual after a political gathering, making the contemporary dispute different from both the colonial Shuddhi movement and modern ghar wapsi campaigns.