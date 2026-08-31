Maujpur Play School Incident: What We Know About The Delhi Probe

The Delhi government has initiated proceedings to seal a Maujpur play school after a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted there.
Police arrested the accused and later said the child identified him after being shown photographs and CCTV footage from the school.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered the District Magistrate to initiate the sealing process and said those found guilty would face strict legal action.
The Delhi government has ordered proceedings to seal a play school in Maujpur following what Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described as a “deeply disturbing” incident, with a police investigation underway.
The action was initiated on Gupta’s directions, while the government said those found responsible would face strict legal action.
What Did The Delhi Government Say About The Maujpur School?
The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on Facebook that Delhi Government will ensure that responsibility is fixed. District magistrate directed to seal Maujpur school after sexual assault on three-year-old girl student
“Delhi Government has taken serious cognisance of the deeply disturbing incident reported from a play school in Maujpur. On the directions of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, the District Magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police investigation is underway. Delhi Government will ensure that responsibility is fixed and those found guilty face the strictest action under law.”
What Action Has Been Ordered Against The School?
The incident came to light on August 19 after the child's family noticed injuries to her private parts. When questioned, the child allegedly told her mother about a "bad uncle" at the school who had been giving her chocolates.
An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the accused was arrested from the school premises.
On August 24, the child was shown photographs and CCTV footage from the school, during which she identified the accused, police stated.
AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI that there have been three such incidents in the last two days.
He said, “three-year-old child was sexually assaulted in a play school in the Maujpur area. In today's news, we heard that a three-year-old girl was sexually harassed by the driver of her school van. In another incident, a 15-year-old girl, who boarded a bus, was raped on the moving bus.”
Bhardwaj accused Chief Minister of being directly responsible for such incidents.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Police arrested a 35-year-old playschool attendant for allegedly tying a three-year-old boy to a chair and physically assaulting him inside a school in Maujpur earlier this month.
The attendant was taken into custody after the child’s father filed a complaint on Friday. Police have named four school staff members in the case — the director, principal, a teacher and the attendant, Hindustan Times reported.