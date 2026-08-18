"Go Ahead And Do It": Yogi Adityanath Hits Back At CJP's School Video Threat

Yogi Adityanath said around 1.6 crore students in Uttar Pradesh have received bags, books and uniforms under his government's education initiatives.
He said students are also being provided with two uniforms, shoes, socks and sweaters.
Adityanath criticised the pre-2017 SP government, alleging middlemen in foodgrain procurement prevented farmers from receiving the full benefit of MSP.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded to the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) School Theek Karo initiative. In a video of a public address posted on his YouTube account, the UP chief minister indirectly invited the CJP to film videos in the state’s schools. His remarks came in response to the CJP’s appeal to people to record videos in government schools across India and document deficiencies they find.
“Today, they are saying they will make videos of the schools. By all means, go ahead and do it,” Adityanath said in his address.
He also highlighted the achievements of his government under Operation Kayakalp, including the construction of separate toilets for boys and girls, provision of drinking water, smart classrooms and furniture.
“We have contributed to ensuring quality flooring in every school through ‘Operation Kayakalp’. Separate toilets have been constructed for boys and girls. Drinking water facilities have been provided. Smart classrooms and digital libraries have been set up, and furniture has been supplied,” he said.
What Is the School Theek Karo Campaign?
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s “School Theek Karo” campaign is an initiative aimed at highlighting and addressing deficiencies in basic infrastructure and facilities in government schools. Through videos and on-ground reporting, the campaign documents issues such as inadequate toilets, drinking water, classrooms and other essential amenities, while drawing attention to the need for better educational infrastructure.
Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP founder, launched the campaign at a government school in Santuk Pimpri village, Hingoli, Maharashtra, on Independence Day, describing it as a nationwide social audit of government schools in rural areas.
The campaign has also sought to put pressure on governments and public representatives to improve school facilities and ensure that children have access to safe, functional and dignified learning environments.
What Did Yogi Adityanath Say?
Adityanath also highlighted his government’s provision of educational supplies, saying that around 1.60 crore students had been provided with bags, books and uniforms.
“We have provided bags and books to every child—covering 1.6 crore children. We are also making all these facilities available to each child: two uniforms, shoes and socks, and a sweater,” he said.
During his address, the UP chief minister also contrasted the situation in the state before 2017, when the BJP came to power, with his government’s tenure. Taking aim at the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government, he alleged that there had been widespread malpractice in the procurement of foodgrains from farmers.
“Prior to 2017, there used to be widespread malpractice regarding the foodgrains procured from farmers—the providers of our food. We did not purchase directly from the farmers; there was a middleman involved. The result? Farmers failed to reap the benefits of the MSP,” he said.