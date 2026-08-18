Why Germany Is Taking Aim At The Gangs Behind Channel Crossings

Germany has emerged as a major storage and staging point for Channel crossing equipment
UK, German and French authorities are targeting boats, engines and supply networks before they reach France
Smuggling gangs are adapting by changing routes, overcrowding boats and using new tactics to increase profits
Germany has emerged as a crucial link in the organised crime networks supplying equipment for small-boat crossings of the English Channel, prompting German and British authorities to increasingly target the gangs and their supply chains.
According to BBC, the focus is not only on the people who launch boats from the French coast but also on networks that source, store and move the equipment used for crossings. Germany is a major storage and staging location, with boats and engines transported onwards towards France.
Why Germany Matters
The National Crime Agency (NCA) says equipment used for Channel crossings is typically sourced from China, assembled in Turkey, stored in Germany and then transported to northern France.
German authorities have therefore become an important part of the UK-led effort to disrupt the supply chain before boats reach the Channel.
In May, an international operation in North Rhine-Westphalia involving the NCA, German Federal Police and French authorities seized more than 30 boats, 20 engines, 360 pumps and 9,000 life jackets. Some equipment was already packaged into "go kits" ready to be taken to the French coast. The NCA estimated that the seized boats could have been used to carry more than 2,000 people to the UK.
Earlier raids in March resulted in four Syrian nationals being arrested. Investigators said the network stored inflatable boats, engines and pumps in Germany before sending them to France. Seventeen arrests were ultimately linked to interceptions of the network's equipment supply chain.
Targeting The Business
The British approach is increasingly focused on making the crossings financially harder for organised crime groups rather than targeting only migrants once boats reach the Channel.
The NCA said it had seized more than 1,000 boats and engines since early 2023, including more than 500 in 2025. It has more than 100 investigations under way into individuals and groups involved in organised immigration crime.
NCA International Director Will Middleton said the agency was targeting the supply lines "to target, disrupt and dismantle the gangs who risk lives for profit".
A separate operation in Bulgaria in June intercepted 25 inflatable boats being transported towards Germany. The NCA estimated that, had the boats reached the Channel, they could have been used to carry more than 1,700 people to Britain. German authorities have described the country as a well-known storage and staging point for smuggling equipment.
Why The Gangs Are Adapting
The NCA's 2026 assessment says organised crime groups have adapted their methods as enforcement has increased. In 2025, the average number of passengers on boats reaching the UK rose to 62 from 53 a year earlier, while the number of boats arriving fell from 695 to 672. The agency said groups increasingly used the "taxi boat" method and overcrowded vessels to increase profits.
The agency also said enforcement had pushed up the cost of small-boat equipment since 2023 and encouraged smugglers to test alternative supply routes to avoid controls.
Germany's role has consequently become central to the British strategy: intercepting boats, engines and other equipment on the continent can disrupt crossings before they reach the French coast and prevent criminal networks from making money from dangerous Channel journeys.