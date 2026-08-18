Why Germany Is Taking Aim At The Gangs Behind Channel Crossings

In May, an international operation in North Rhine-Westphalia involving the NCA, German Federal Police and French authorities seized more than 30 boats, 20 engines, 360 pumps and 9,000 life jackets. Some equipment was already packaged into "go kits" ready to be taken to the French coast. The NCA estimated that the seized boats could have been used to carry more than 2,000 people to the UK.