Astha Kunj Park Gang Rape: 17-Year-Old Allegedly Gang-Raped By Men Posing As Delhi Cops

Three men allegedly posed as policemen before taking a 17-year-old girl to a secluded spot.
The minor was allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened with a firearm and knife, while her male friend was also assaulted.
Accused Asif was injured in a Delhi police encounter after allegedly firing three rounds during an arrest attempt.
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir in southeast Delhi after three men posing as policemen separated her from her male friend and took her to an isolated part of the park, police said. Hours later, one of the accused, identified as Asif, was injured in a police encounter while allegedly opening fire on officers attempting to arrest him.
The Hindu reported that the case surfaced after a distress call at around 8:45 pm on Monday, September 21, prompting Amar Colony police to reach the park, where they found the minor and her male friend. A case was registered against the three accused under provisions of the POCSO Act, while police continue searching for the remaining two.
Men allegedly separated pair after posing as police
The girl told police that she and her friend had visited Kalkaji Mandir before entering Astha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7. Soon afterwards, three men approached them, allegedly identifying themselves as policemen before separating the girl from her friend.
Police said Asif allegedly threatened the girl with a firearm and a knife before sexually assaulting her. The other two accused also allegedly sexually assaulted her. Her male friend was allegedly assaulted during the incident, and the accused threatened both of them, police said.
The girl was taken to AIIMS for a medical examination, while her male friend is also undergoing medical examination after the alleged assault.
The Hindu reported that the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel examined the scene and collected relevant exhibits.
POCSO, BNS sections invoked
Police registered a case under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with gang rape of a girl below 18 years of age. The FIR also includes Section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 351(3) for aggravated criminal intimidation.
Sections 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, relating to aggravated penetrative sexual assault and abetment, were also invoked.
Accused allegedly fired at police during arrest operation
After the FIR was registered, police formed several teams to trace the accused. According to The Hindu, one such team received information about Asif's movement near DM Office Road in Amar Colony and laid a trap to intercept him.
Police said Asif allegedly fired three rounds at the team despite being asked to surrender. During the exchange of fire, one bullet struck the bullet-proof jacket of Head Constable Rajesh.
The officer then fired two rounds in self-defence, police said, with one bullet hitting Asif in his right leg. He was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
The Crime Team and FSL Team also examined the encounter site, and further legal proceedings are underway. Police continue to search for the other two accused.
Series of cases involving minor girls
The case comes amid several reports of sexual offences against minor girls in Delhi in recent days.
On September 10, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Swaroop Nagar. Her body was found in a field on the intervening night of September 12 and 13, and four people, including three juveniles, were apprehended in the case.
On September 16, a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a shop in Sadar Bazar after she went out to buy stationery.
The Hindu reported that on September 21, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Kishanganj, with a 34-year-old man taken into custody in connection with the case.
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