Greater Noida Rape-Murder: Main Accused Killed In Police Encounter While Recreating Crime Scene

A six-year-old girl was found dead in Greater Noida's Haldoni village after she went missing on Friday afternoon.
Police said the main accused was killed in an exchange of fire while investigators were recreating the crime and attempting to recover the alleged murder weapon.
A second suspect is being questioned as police investigate the alleged rape and murder under the BNS and POCSO laws.
Hours after the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered in Greater Noida’s Haldoni village, police shot dead the main accused in an exchange of fire while recreating the sequence of events on Saturday, officials said.
The girl had gone missing from the village on Friday afternoon. Police said CCTV footage and other leads helped them identify two suspects, including a 40-year-old man who was taken into custody on Saturday.
Police suspect the girl was abducted and sexually assaulted at the house of another suspect before being murdered. Investigators are also examining the possible involvement of an extended family member of the child, officials said.
“We believe the rape and murder took place at the house of the other suspect,” Additional DCP (Central Noida) Swatantra Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times.
Accused Opens Fire During Crime Reconstruction
According to police, the accused told investigators that he had hidden the weapon used in the crime in bushes near the D-Park police outpost.
When a police team took him to the location to recover the weapon and recreate the sequence of events, he allegedly pushed the officers and opened fire with a pistol he had concealed there.
“One policeman was injured in the firing. In retaliatory firing in self-defence, the accused was also injured,” DCP Shailendra Kumar Singh said, according to the report.
Both the accused and the injured constable were taken to hospital. Doctors later declared the accused dead, while the police officer remained under treatment.
Police said the girl’s body was recovered near a pond in the village on Saturday morning, prompting local residents to gather on the main road and raise slogans.
Her family, who run a sweet shop in the village, had filed a missing-person complaint at the Ecotech-3 police station on Friday night.
“A case was immediately registered, and five teams were formed to recover the girl. An intensive search operation was launched and the body of the minor girl was recovered nearby,” DCP Singh said.
Probe Under Rape, Murder And POCSO Laws
Police said a case has been registered under Sections 65 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A panel of doctors has been constituted to conduct the examination, which will also be videographed, police said.
Investigators are continuing to question the second suspect and examine the possible role of others.