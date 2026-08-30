Karnataka KPSC Exam Row: CID Detains IAS Officer Gyanendra Gangwar

Karnataka CID has detained IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in a probe into alleged irregularities in the KPSC veterinary officers recruitment examination.
Gangwar served as KPSC Controller of Examinations from February 2024 to March 2026, when the examination was conducted.
The detention comes as the CID investigates examination records and OMR sheets, while the ED is separately probing alleged irregularities at the KPSC.
The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has detained IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment examination for veterinary officers, official sources told India Today.
Gangwar was questioned by CID officials on Friday and Saturday after appearing before the investigating officer in response to a notice. The report quoted sources saying that he was subsequently detained for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation.
Gangwar Was KPSC Exam Controller
The 2016-batch IAS officer is under scrutiny because he served as Controller of Examinations at the KPSC from February 2024 to March 2026, when the veterinary officers recruitment examination was conducted.
Gangwar is currently serving as Director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Karnataka Department of Industries and Commerce.
The CID is investigating alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination, including the handling of examination records and OMR sheets, as well as the alleged role of officials and other individuals.
The report mentioned that the agency is likely to produce Gangwar before the jurisdictional court and seek his custody for further questioning.
ED Also Probing KPSC Irregularities
Gangwar’s detention comes amid a separate Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into alleged irregularities at the KPSC.
His whereabouts had earlier triggered a controversy after ED searches linked to the case. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge had said Gangwar informed authorities that he had travelled to his native place in Uttar Pradesh because of a family emergency involving his father’s health.
The ED subsequently searched premises linked to the officer.
Officials said the CID and ED are conducting separate investigations into the alleged KPSC irregularities, with the CID now intensifying its probe into the veterinary officers recruitment examination.