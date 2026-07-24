Who Is Naresh Pal Gangwar? Veteran IAS Officer Takes Charge As Higher Education Secretary Amid CJP Protests

Gangwar is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre and succeeds Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer who has been transferred as Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Gangwar has held several key positions in both the Rajasthan government and the Union government, earning a reputation as an administrator with expertise in infrastructure, environmental governance and public policy.