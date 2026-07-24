The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed 1994-batch IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, replacing Vineet Joshi.
Gangwar, an IIT graduate with extensive experience in environment, governance and public administration, assumes office as the Centre grapples with nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities.
His appointment coincides with ongoing negotiations between the Union government and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), whose protests have brought education reforms and examination transparency to the forefront
The Union government has appointed senior IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, placing an experienced administrator at the helm of one of the country's most crucial ministries at a time when India's education system is under unprecedented public scrutiny.
The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), comes amid nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a youth-led movement demanding sweeping reforms in the examination system following allegations of paper leaks, evaluation irregularities and a lack of accountability in competitive examinations. With negotiations underway between the Centre and protest leaders, Gangwar's appointment assumes both administrative and political significance.
Gangwar is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre and succeeds Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer who has been transferred as Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Gangwar has held several key positions in both the Rajasthan government and the Union government, earning a reputation as an administrator with expertise in infrastructure, environmental governance and public policy.
Academically, Gangwar brings a strong technical and policy background to the role. He holds a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering from IIT Roorkee, a Master's degree in Communication and Radar Engineering from IIT Delhi, and another Master's degree in Economics from the University of Rajasthan. His combination of engineering and economics has shaped his administrative career across multiple sectors.
Before assuming his new responsibilities, Gangwar served as Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Earlier, as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he oversaw divisions dealing with pollution control and hazardous substances management. He has also served as Principal Secretary in the Rajasthan government, handling several critical administrative portfolios.
His appointment comes against the backdrop of one of the largest student-led movements witnessed in recent years. The CJP protests, centred at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June, have evolved into a nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, judicial oversight into alleged examination irregularities, and structural reforms in the conduct of competitive examinations. The movement intensified after activist Sonam Wangchuk's prolonged hunger strike, prompting direct negotiations between government representatives and protest leaders.
The Higher Education Department plays a pivotal role in shaping India's universities, colleges and higher education policies. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) functions independently, the department is responsible for policy formulation, institutional reforms and coordination across higher educational institutions. As the government works to restore public confidence in the examination system, Gangwar's administrative experience is expected to be central to implementing reforms and ensuring greater transparency.
His appointment also reflects the Centre's attempt to strengthen institutional leadership at a time when education has become one of the country's most politically debated issues. With discussions on examination reforms, accountability mechanisms and governance expected to continue, Gangwar assumes office at a moment when public expectations from the Higher Education Department are particularly high.