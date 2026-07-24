Ramaphosa Wins Court Order Halting South Africa Impeachment Proceedings

A South African court has temporarily halted impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa
The ruling pauses Parliament's Section 89 process pending judicial review of the Phala Phala independent panel report
The case marks the latest legal chapter in the long-running controversy surrounding the President's Phala Phala farm
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has secured an urgent court order temporarily halting parliamentary impeachment proceedings over the 'Farmgate' scandal.
The Western Cape High Court granted the President's urgent application to temporarily interdict and pause Section 89 impeachment proceedings by Parliament. Ramaphosa had asked the court that impeachment proceedings be paused until the court finalises a separate application by the President for a review of an independent panel's report on an incident at the President's Phala Phala game farm.
"President Ramaphosa respects the ruling handed down today," the Presidential statement said. "The President reaffirms his respect of judicial independence and separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution. The President will continue to cooperate with and abide by processes of accountability."
The decision comes after months of legal and political wrangling over the impeachment process. The impeachment committee was established following a Constitutional Court order in May 2026, which directed that an Independent Panel Report be referred to the committee for consideration in terms of National Assembly Rules, according to a media statement by Parliament.
Legal Battle Over Impeachment
The impeachment committee had previously resolved to oppose the President's interdict application. The committee said it had resolved to oppose the urgent application brought by Ramaphosa to interdict the committee from carrying out its work.
"The committee exists because of an order of the Constitutional Court, which directed that the Independent Panel Report be referred to the Impeachment Committee for consideration in terms of the National Assembly Rules. That order remains binding unless set aside or varied by a competent court," the committee said in its statement.
The committee also resolved to request the Speaker of the National Assembly to join the committee in opposing the interdict by the President. The committee noted an important jurisdictional issue that formed part of the legal debate before court: the obligation to proceed arises from an order of the Constitutional Court, while the urgent interdict application would be heard in the Western Cape High Court.
"The courts will determine the legal implications of that distinction. Until a court grants an order directing otherwise, the committee remains bound by the Constitutional Court order and will continue to discharge its responsibilities diligently and without delay," the committee said in its June statement.
The Phala Phala Game Farm
The impeachment process stems from an incident at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm, which has been under scrutiny since allegations emerged. An independent panel was established to investigate the matter, and its report was referred to the impeachment committee following the Constitutional Court order.
In a separate address earlier this year, Ramaphosa spoke about the importance of institutional integrity and the rule of law. Addressing the first session of the seventh Pan-African Parliament, the President had emphasised the importance of accountability and good governance.
The Western Cape High Court is expected to finalise the review application in due course, after which the impeachment proceedings may resume depending on the outcome.