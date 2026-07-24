Why The ED’s Case Against Lalit Modi Was Overturned — And What It Means For His Return

The ruling is also significant because Modi has since said he is looking forward to returning to India. Shortly after the ruling, he said he was looking forward to returning. While the verdict does not erase every controversy surrounding his tenure or affect the disciplinary action taken against him by the BCCI in 2010, it removes the FEMA findings that formed the basis of the ED's case against him in this matter. The tribunal's decision explains why the remittances did not require prior RBI approval, why Modi could not be held personally liable under FEMA, and why two procedural violations by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nevertheless survived.