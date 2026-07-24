The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will launch a website allowing protesters to upload photographs of police personnel allegedly involved in assaults during the July 20 Parliament march.
The organisation says it will pursue FIRs and legal action against the identified officers if Delhi Police does not act on complaints.
CJP leaders reiterated that despite Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike, the movement will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
CJP to Launch Portal to Identify Police Personnel Accused of Assaulting Protesters
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has spearheaded nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities, announced on Friday that it will launch an online platform enabling injured protesters to upload photographs of police personnel they accuse of using excessive force during the July 20 Parliament march. The move marks a new legal strategy by the student-led movement as it seeks accountability for the police crackdown while continuing negotiations with the Centre over its broader demands.
The CJP emerged in May 2026 in response to allegations surrounding the NEET-UG examination, including claims of paper leaks, evaluation irregularities and administrative failures. Over the past two months, the movement has expanded beyond demands for examination reforms to include calls for institutional accountability, police action against those responsible for the July 20 crackdown and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Thousands of students and supporters have gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the capital's designated site for public demonstrations, making it the epicentre of one of India's largest youth-led agitations in recent years.
Announcing the initiative, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the portal would allow injured protesters and eyewitnesses to upload photographs and other evidence identifying police personnel allegedly involved in assaults during the Parliament march. The organisation plans to compile the material and seek the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against the officers concerned. If Delhi Police refuses to register the complaints, the CJP said it would approach the courts to pursue legal remedies.
The announcement follows widespread allegations of excessive force during the July 20 march towards Parliament, when police used lathi charges, tear gas and other crowd-control measures to disperse demonstrators attempting to breach security barricades. Reports and videos circulating online have also alleged the use of pellet guns by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel—claims that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has said it is verifying, while Delhi Police has denied the allegations.
CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh also appealed to members of the legal fraternity to assist in securing the release of detained protesters. She alleged that police had established checkpoints at Lodhi Road and Nizamuddin, where young people travelling by auto-rickshaws and cabs were being stopped and detained. Singh further claimed that some lawyers attempting to assist protesters had also faced harassment, allegations that have not been independently verified.
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reaffirmed that the movement's central demand remains unchanged despite activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Union government. Dipke welcomed Wangchuk's decision, saying his health was of paramount importance, but maintained that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar would continue until Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister.
The latest developments come ahead of a second round of talks between the CJP and Union Ministers at the Constitution Club of India, a neutral venue accepted by both sides after negotiations over the location. While the government has promised legislation to impose stricter penalties for examination malpractices, CJP leaders argue that legislative reforms alone are insufficient without fixing political accountability and ensuring justice for students who allege they were subjected to excessive police action.
As the agitation enters another critical phase, the proposed online portal signals the movement's shift from street mobilisation to legal documentation, with organisers hoping to build a detailed record of alleged police misconduct alongside their continuing campaign for education reforms and greater institutional accountability.