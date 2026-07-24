CJP to Launch Portal to Identify Police Personnel Accused of Assaulting Protesters

The CJP emerged in May 2026 in response to allegations surrounding the NEET-UG examination, including claims of paper leaks, evaluation irregularities and administrative failures. Over the past two months, the movement has expanded beyond demands for examination reforms to include calls for institutional accountability, police action against those responsible for the July 20 crackdown and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Thousands of students and supporters have gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the capital's designated site for public demonstrations, making it the epicentre of one of India's largest youth-led agitations in recent years.