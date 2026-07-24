Who Is Karim Khan and Why Is the ICC Voting on His Removal?

Khan, a 56-year-old barrister, stands accused of sexually harassing a junior colleague who worked as his direct assistant. The woman, identified only as Sarah, told CNN that Khan had engaged in escalating touching and groping, including an incident in which she said he touched her intimately while she was pretending to be asleep. "There is no way for something to be consensual when you have such a power disparity," she told the network. Khan's lawyer has said he denies any form of sexual contact with the alleged victim, consensual or otherwise, and that the suspension process violated the court's own procedures. An independent panel of judges found there was insufficient evidence to establish the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.