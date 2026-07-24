Who Is Karim Khan and Why Is the ICC Voting on His Removal?

ICC member states voted on removing prosecutor Karim Khan over misconduct allegations.
Karim Khan denied the allegations as the dismissal vote took place at the UN.
ICC vote will not affect arrest warrants linked to the Gaza war investigation.
Member states of the International Criminal Court are meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York to vote on whether to remove the court's prosecutor, Karim Khan, who has been suspended from his duties following sexual misconduct allegations that he firmly denies.
Khan, a 56-year-old barrister, stands accused of sexually harassing a junior colleague who worked as his direct assistant. The woman, identified only as Sarah, told CNN that Khan had engaged in escalating touching and groping, including an incident in which she said he touched her intimately while she was pretending to be asleep. "There is no way for something to be consensual when you have such a power disparity," she told the network. Khan's lawyer has said he denies any form of sexual contact with the alleged victim, consensual or otherwise, and that the suspension process violated the court's own procedures. An independent panel of judges found there was insufficient evidence to establish the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.
For Khan to be dismissed, at least 63 of the court's 125 member states must vote in favour in a secret ballot, with the result expected later on Tuesday. If he is removed, the process of electing a new prosecutor would begin immediately, though a replacement is not expected to be confirmed before next year.
Any active ICC warrants, including those against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would remain in place regardless of the outcome, as only ICC judges hold the authority to withdraw them.
Gaza investigation casts shadow
The case has become deeply politicised, entangled with the court's ongoing investigation into alleged war crimes in Gaza. Khan's 2024 decision to seek arrest warrants for Netanyahu and then-Defence Minister Yoav Gallant drew fierce backlash from Israel's allies, with the United States imposing sanctions on Khan and other ICC officials and pledging to systematically curtail the tribunal's ability to function. Khan and several supporters have argued the misconduct allegations are politically motivated, a charge his accuser, Sarah, has rejected, saying the conflation of the two issues has only served to distract from the validity of her complaint.
Khan has also objected to being barred from attending Tuesday's vote due to the US sanctions against him, with his lawyers describing it as fundamentally contrary to the principles of a fair legal process.