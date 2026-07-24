Lavrov Warns US Against Arming Ukraine During ASEAN Summit in Manila

Rubio, speaking to reporters earlier on Wednesday, confirmed he would meet with Lavrov and said he would raise the issue of Ukraine. "Obviously, the war in Ukraine, I think, has in many ways impeded the ability of Russia and the United States to find areas of agreement on other topics," Rubio said, according to a transcript from the US State Department. "We'd like to see that war come to an end. We think it would be good for Russia if that war came to an end."