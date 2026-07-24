Lavrov Warns US Against Arming Ukraine During ASEAN Summit in Manila

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the US against continued military assistance to Ukraine during talks with Marco Rubio in Manila
Rubio said Washington remains willing to play a constructive role in helping end the Russia-Ukraine war
The meeting took place on the sidelines of ASEAN-related ministerial meetings, where broader regional and global security issues were also discussed
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned the United States against continued military assistance to Ukraine during a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila.
Lavrov's remarks came during a news conference following the Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting, where he addressed Moscow's position on the conflict and Western involvement. Lavrov also met with Rubio on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings, according to a readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Rubio, speaking to reporters earlier on Wednesday, confirmed he would meet with Lavrov and said he would raise the issue of Ukraine. "Obviously, the war in Ukraine, I think, has in many ways impeded the ability of Russia and the United States to find areas of agreement on other topics," Rubio said, according to a transcript from the US State Department. "We'd like to see that war come to an end. We think it would be good for Russia if that war came to an end."
Rubio said the US remains open and willing to play a constructive role in bringing that war to an end "if that opportunity presents itself." He added: "I think right now – and I think the Russians would agree – we're probably the only country in the world that can play that role."
Lavrov Warns Against Continued Military Assistance
Lavrov's warning on Ukraine arms sales came as Russia continues to oppose Western military support for Kyiv. The Russian Foreign Ministry has reiterated that continued US military assistance to Ukraine would only prolong the conflict and undermine prospects for a peaceful resolution.
Moscow has consistently argued that Western arms supplies to Ukraine are a direct intervention in the conflict. The warning in Manila came as Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.
The meeting between Lavrov and Rubio in Manila covered bilateral relations and international issues. The US State Department confirmed Rubio's remarks on the meeting, with Rubio telling reporters: "We're going to talk about it. Obviously, the war in Ukraine, I think, has in many ways impeded the ability of Russia and the United States to find areas of agreement on other topics."
Diplomatic Context In Manila
Both ministers were in Manila for the Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting and related diplomatic engagements, including the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Rubio, in remarks to reporters after his meetings in Manila, also discussed broader regional security issues, including the South China Sea and cooperation with ASEAN partners. He said the US would continue to live up to its treaty commitments with regional partners.
"I think it's important for us to continue to talk to China, irrespective of our differences," Rubio said, referring to US-China relations. "The difficult job of geopolitics and foreign policy is managing your differences and not doing anything that runs contrary to our national interests."