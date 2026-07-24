Bangladesh President Shahabuddin Resigns Citing Health Concerns, Leaving Sheikh Hasina Without Top Ally

In the letter, Shahabuddin defended his conduct during the political upheaval that followed the student-led uprising of August 2024, which forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India. He said that in his capacity as president, he had sought the opinion of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court under Article 106 of the Constitution to navigate the resulting governance crisis, subsequently forming an interim government that went on to organise general elections. "Owing to my firm and constructive role, no constitutional breakdown occurred in the country," he said.