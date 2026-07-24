Cabinet Approves Stricter Paper Leak Law With 10-Year Jail, Rs 10 Crore Fine

Union Cabinet cleared tougher penalties for those involved in examination paper leaks.
Proposed law allows up to 10 years’ imprisonment and Rs 10 crore fine.
Minimum jail term for convicted individuals may rise from three to five years.
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the law dealing with examination paper leaks, proposing stricter punishment for those involved in compromising competitive examinations.
According to Times of India sources, the proposed legislation provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 10 crore. It also seeks to raise the minimum jail term for individuals convicted in paper leak cases from three years to five years.
The decision comes amid nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and growing calls for stronger safeguards to protect the integrity of recruitment and entrance tests.
Bill To Be Introduced Without Delay
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government would introduce the Bill in Parliament soon, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed officials not to delay the legislation.
“We are preparing to present the bill, but after you receive the briefing on our cabinet decision, we will inform you about our timing. The Prime Minister has said that there should be no delay in the bill we are bringing regarding students,” Rijiju said.
He accused the Congress of obstructing parliamentary proceedings and warned that continued disruptions could invite public anger.
“The country also wants what the Prime Minister has said, so it would not be right to resort to any tactics to obstruct it... Congress will fall into this if they continue to disrupt the parliamentary proceedings,” Rijiju said.
“We are taking important steps for the future of the students. If the Congress party continues to create all kinds of hurdles to prevent parliamentary discussion, then they will have to face the brunt of the youth of this nation and, in fact, the entire nation,” he added.
Rijiju Accuses Opposition Of Avoiding Debate
The minister claimed the government had repeatedly sought a discussion on the NEET paper leak controversy, but parliamentary disruptions had prevented the issue from being taken up.
“For 5 days, we were unable to discuss the NEET paper leak. So, we appealed today as well. Our minister will brief us on the important cabinet decision. Rahul Gandhi was in the House today, so we asked that the debate begin immediately,” Rijiju said.
He further alleged that the Congress was more interested in political confrontation than a substantive debate.
“Now, the Congress party has shown that it's not interested in debate. Those who were protesting, and Sonam Wangchuk, the most prominent figure among the protesters, also broke his hunger strike and said that the discussion should take place now,” he said.
“I don't think there's any benefit in politicising this. We should focus on how to take concrete steps and the future of the students,” Rijiju added.
Appealing to the Opposition to allow Parliament to function, the minister said strengthening the examination system should remain the central priority.
“The future of the students and how we can ensure a proper and very strong system in place for the future of the students; this has to be our priority. By disrupting the parliamentary procedures and the House, it will not yield any result,” he said.
“I would like to request once again of Rahul Gandhi and all the opposition members that better sense should prevail. You cannot indefinitely create trouble in the Parliament to prevent discussion. It is wasting the time of all of the members,” Rijiju added.
He said Opposition parties could raise their concerns during the debate instead of disrupting proceedings.
“It is very critical to let the Parliament function, and when all matters are to be discussed. Taking to the demands of all the members: Why the Congress Party and some of their allies are disturbing the parliamentary proceedings, I do not understand. It would be nice if they could make any demands. But they can make it during their intervention,” Rijiju said.
Cabinet Decision Follows Talks With CJP
The Cabinet approval came a day after Union ministers held discussions with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party, which has been leading protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.
Following the meeting, CJP leaders said the government had sought time until Saturday afternoon to respond to their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
They also claimed that the Centre had given “in-principle” approval to two other demands: compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and the withdrawal of FIRs and legal proceedings against peaceful student protesters.
The dialogue began after social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following written assurances from the Centre on reforms to the competitive examination system.
Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Modi had indicated that the government would consider legislation providing for fast-track courts and tougher punishment for those involved in paper leaks.
“More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!” Modi had said.