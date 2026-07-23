No Paper Leak in Punjab; Congress, BJP Allegations Baseless: AAP Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Congress and the BJP on Thursday of making "baseless" allegations against the Punjab government regarding the nationwide student agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak issue.
Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu claimed that both opposition parties were attempting to divert attention from the students' concerns by targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led government.
Pannu asserted that no recruitment examination paper had leaked in Punjab during the Mann government's tenure. Referring to an incident in Faridkot, he said it was not a paper leak but a case where a candidate allegedly used electronic gadgets for cheating; police took legal action after catching the candidate red-handed.
He alleged that the Congress was deliberately portraying the incident as a paper leak to mislead the public, stating the party should instead explain paper leak cases that allegedly occurred during its own tenure.
The AAP leader also targeted the BJP-led Central government, claiming that more than 90 examination paper leaks had occurred during its rule, affecting the future of millions of students.
He alleged that several students died by suicide after being distressed by such incidents and accused the Centre of failing to take timely action against those responsible.
Pannu said students across the country were seeking justice, but instead of addressing their concerns, the BJP was trying to shift the blame to the opposition.
He also accused the Congress of joining the BJP in making what he described as false allegations against the Punjab government. Reiterating AAP's stand, Pannu said the party stood firmly with students and would continue to raise their issues on every platform.