Mumbai Cop's Act Of Giving Drug Threat To Protesters 'Wrong', Action Taken Against Him: Fadnavis

Highlighting the clip on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Mumbai Congress stated, "If this is true, it's not just an attempt to intimidate students, but a direct attack on democratic rights. Raising one's voice is not a crime. Students' questions should be answered with accountability, not threats." Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal termed the threats a "black mark on democracy," stating that stooping to such tactics to silence young voices reflects extreme repression.