Varun Grover Reacts To Viral Mumbai Cop Video, Says It Defines A New Era Of Dissent

Varun Grover condemns viral Mumbai cop video, calling alleged threats deeply shocking.
Mumbai Police officer suspended as inquiry begins into alleged false drug case threat.
CJP protest continues as nationwide demonstrations demand NEET reforms and accountability.
Varun Grover reacts to viral Mumbai cop video after footage surfaced allegedly showing a Mumbai Police officer threatening detained students with a false drug case if they returned to the ongoing CJP protests. The lyricist and screenwriter called the clip shocking and said it highlighted the widening gap between authority and a younger generation unwilling to be intimidated. The controversy has since led to the suspension of the police officer pending an official probe.
Viral Mumbai cop video sparks outrage
The video, widely circulated on social media and shared by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), allegedly shows a police officer warning students inside a police van that 50 grams of "powder" could be planted in their pockets before they were arrested in a narcotics case.
Reacting to the clip, it was written by Varun Grover that the most disturbing aspect was the alleged threat made against innocent students. He also observed that the officer appeared unaware that he was being recorded while praising what he described as the students' calm attitude.
It was further stated by Grover that "the gap between authority and disdain for it is the centre of this protest" and that it reflected "a unique, new era of dissent in India."
Mumbai Police officer suspended as probe begins
Following the video's circulation, a senior government official confirmed that driver Pawan Sangle had been suspended while an inquiry was conducted into the incident.
The developments come as solidarity protests continue in Mumbai alongside the CJP-led movement in Delhi over alleged NEET irregularities. Actor Ayesha Khan was among those detained during demonstrations in Mumbai, while Imran Khan, Alaya F and Jim Sarbh also attended the protests.
The agitation, supported by activist Sonam Wangchuk, has continued for more than two weeks, demanding education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While protesters met government representatives earlier this week, tensions later escalated near Sansad Marg, where police used tear gas after clashes broke out. According to Delhi Police, at least five personnel, including two ACPs, were injured during the latest violence.