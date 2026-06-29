DMK Mounts Street Protests Over Viral Video Involving TVK Minister

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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Demonstrators demanded the dismissal and arrest of Human Resources Management Minister D Sarath Kumar over an old viral video that had recently resurfaced

Viral Video Resurfaces to Haunt TN Minister, Opposition Demands Action
DMK Mounts Street Protests Over Viral Video Involving TVK Minister
Summary of this article

  • Chennai police detained over 50 DMK protesters near Rajarathinam Stadium and Doveton in Vepery for staging unauthorised demonstrations.

  • The DMK is demanding the immediate dismissal and arrest of Human Resources Management Minister D Sarath Kumar over a resurfaced viral video.

  • The controversial video shows Minister D Sarath Kumar using an ATM card to crush a white powder during an IPL match in Chennai.

Chennai police, who had denied permission for the demonstration, detained over 50 protesters, including DMK party functionaries, on Monday after the opposition assembled near Rajarathinam Stadium and staged street protests and a road blockade at Doveton in Vepery. Officials said those detained were likely to be released later.

The protests were led by former minister and senior DMK leader PK Sekarbabu.

Demonstrators demanded the dismissal and arrest of Human Resources Management Minister D Sarath Kumar over an old viral video that had recently resurfaced.

Officers cleared the June 29 gathering by citing prohibitory orders to the protesters. The protests represent a direct challenge to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s government over alleged narcotics use by a cabinet member.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay waves as he arrives for the public meeting in the Salem district, Tamil Nadu - null
Vijay's TVK Hopes To Whistle New Tune In Tamil Nadu, Powered Mostly By Fans

By Ashlin Mathew

The Resurfaced Video Controversy

A two-year-old Instagram story video captioned "Thug Life" resurfaced showing Minister Sarath Kumar using an ATM card to crush a white powder, with a ₹500 currency note visible nearby. The clip was recorded during an Indian Premier League match at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium.

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The footage resurfaced the same day Chief Minister Vijay launched a "Start Run, Stop Drugs" marathon in Chennai.

Sarath Kumar denied the drug use allegations. He said he was crushing a medicine tablet for his sick daughter who attended the match with him.

DMK Members Stage Noisy Protest, Walk Out as CM Targets Oppn on Corruption - null
DMK Members Stage Noisy Protest, Walk Out as CM Targets Oppn on Corruption

By PTI

Escalating Political Backlash

The DMK students wing announced a statewide agitation, accusing the minister of "hiding behind a child to play politics" while DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth called the footage "highly condemnable".

Advocate Saranya filed a complaint with the Chennai City Police Commissioner. Authorities have not registered a First Information Report as of late June 2026, according to Indian Express.

Former Health Minister M A Subramanian and DMK spokesperson Saravanan criticised the government for suppressing protests and detaining workers overnight. The TVK party has sought to distance itself from the growing controversy surrounding Sarath Kumar.

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