Tamil Nadu’s New Coalition Era: Can Vijay’s TVK Redraw Dravidian Politics?

Political scientist Karthik points out that unlike the Aam Aadmi Party, which initially built its politics around a singular anti-corruption plank, Vijay’s political positioning appears far more layered and is therefore harder to decode. “Vijay is not anchoring his politics on just one issue. That is what makes it complicated,” he says. Vijay has unsettled Tamil Nadu politics by closely guarding his political strategy, and redrawn political alignments in ways few anticipated. The split within the AIADMK and the disintegration of the DMK alliance have, in many ways, been shaped by the political acumen of someone widely dismissed until recently as a novice in electoral politics. The future trajectory of Tamil Nadu politics may well depend on how he carries this strategy forward—whether he evolves into the anchor of a durable new coalition order or whether the contradictions within the experiment eventually catch up with him.