Tamil Nadu’s New Coalition Era: Can Vijay’s TVK Redraw Dravidian Politics?

Ever since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by C.N. Annadurai swept to power in Tamil Nadu in 1967, the state has been governed by two strong Dravidian parties with distinct and clearly defined political ideologies of their own. The DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have been at the helm in Tamil Nadu alternatively for over 50 years. The DMK entered electoral politics with the stated aim of implementing the social justice goals of Periyar’s Dravidian movement, whose tenets encompass rationalism, social equality, greater regional autonomy and Tamil pride. The AIADMK, founded by Tamil superstar and politician M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) after he was expelled from the DMK, first came to power in 1977. The party championed Dravidian social justice values strongly as well and was propelled by the cinematic charisma of popular leaders like MGR and J. Jayalalithaa.
Cut to 2026. Two weeks into office as Tamil Nadu chief minister, actor-turned politician C. Joseph Vijay has made the political trajectory of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), increasingly difficult to decipher, leaving both opponents and allies confused about the new party’s positioning. Vijay has simultaneously projected himself as a pro-coalition leader, invoked Tamil nationalist sentiments, maintained tactical ambiguity on ideological questions, and avoided direct confrontation with rivals. The combination has made it difficult to slot the TVK into Tamil Nadu’s established political binaries.
Post-election Scenario
On May 5, a day after the Assembly election results were declared, the Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress snapped ties with its longtime ally, the DMK, and extended support to the TVK government, which was short of a simple majority by around 10 seats. The DMK’s response was restrained but pointed—accusing the Congress of not showing the courtesy of informing the party before shifting camps.
Three days later, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also offered support to the Vijay-led government, ensuring it crossed the majority mark. Unlike its sharp response to the Congress, the DMK adopted a conciliatory tone this time. DMK president M.K. Stalin publicly appreciated the allies for being “civilised” enough to inform his party before making their move. The supporting parties meanwhile maintained that their backing for the TVK was only to prevent what they described as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to engineer President’s rule in the state, and insisted that their political relationship with the DMK remained intact.
The CPI(M) and the CPI, which have two MLAs each, had broken ranks with the DMK amid reports of moves to facilitate an AIADMK government with outside support from the DMK. Yet, despite backing the Vijay government from outside, both Left parties refused to join the ministry. CPI(M) leader Vasuki said that the CPI(M) remained uncertain about the policy direction the government may eventually adopt. “We cannot take responsibility for anti-worker or anti-peasantry decisions of the government,” she clarified. “On issues of caste and gender discrimination, questions of human rights and people’s issues, we may not always see eye to eye with the government,” she said, adding that the presence of one minister alone would not be enough to influence broader policy decisions.
Two weeks later, the political script changed dramatically. Two former DMK constituents of the Secular Progressive Alliance joined the TVK ministry, prompting an unusually sharp reaction from the DMK leadership. Senior DMK leader A. Raja compared the arrangement to “a relationship outside marriage,” remarking that the “pot” and the “ladder”—the election symbols of the VCK and IUML—had surrendered to the TVK’s “whistle”. The harsh criticism, however, appears to have prompted intervention from M.K. Stalin, who took to social media to urge party cadres not to target the VCK, signalling an attempt to contain further damage to long-standing political relationships.
A Historic Shift
The TVK government marks a historic departure in Tamil Nadu politics as the state’s first coalition government, with three former constituents of the DMK-led alliance joining the ministry. The political churn deepened further when a section of the AIADMK decided to extend support to the government after the DMK allies switched sides. Vijay’ refusal to induct AIADMK rebels into the cabinet punctuated earlier theories that the split in the Dravidian party was engineered by those close to the TVK to reduce the influence of the Congress and the Left.
“What Vijay has done in these two weeks is to weaken the secular alliance led by the DMK,” says Vignesh Karthik, political scientist and author of The Dravidian Pathway. According to him, the new CM has carefully calibrated his coalition strategy by keeping the AIADMK out of the cabinet while consolidating ties with the Congress and TVK’s new allies. “He has not included the AIADMK in the cabinet in order to strengthen relations with the Congress and other allies. More importantly, AIADMK support is readily available whenever required,” Karthik argues. In his view, the more consequential question now is how the DMK responds after finding itself suddenly isolated from several long-standing partners.
Is Vijay crafting a truly alternative political formation or merely occupying a fluid ideological space that could weaken the anti-BJP bloc in Tamil Nadu?
Vijay’s political conduct has deepened the sense of uncertainty surrounding the new government. For critics and observers alike, the central question remains unresolved: whether Vijay is crafting a genuinely alternative political formation or merely occupying a fluid ideological space that could, intentionally or otherwise, weaken the anti-BJP Opposition bloc in the long run.
The post-election arithmetic has transformed into a larger battle over the future nature of coalition politics in Tamil Nadu. For decades, the state’s politics revolved around a dominant-party model led either by the DMK or the AIADMK with allies largely confined to supportive roles. Vijay’s emergence at the head of a coalition ministry—and his success in drawing long-standing DMK allies into government—appears to be challenging that entrenched political culture.
The DMK’s position has always been coalition government at the Centre and one-party rule in the state. In 2006, when the DMK was short of a simple majority, it could form the government with the Congress’ support. Even then, the DMK did not give the Congress a cabinet berth.
“Excluding national parties in cabinet is understandable considering the position of the DMK on various issues,” says Karthik. “But parties like the VCK should have been included in the cabinet.”
Unlike the conventional Dravidian style of sharp public rebuttals and continuous political messaging, Vijay has largely refrained from responding to rivals’ criticism about his decisions or clarifying his long-term political line. The CM’s calibrated silence amid the political polemics and ideological attacks has added to the intrigue surrounding the new government. His silence has deepened the perception that the political trajectory of both the government and the party remains difficult to decipher. Supporters interpret it as strategic ambiguity aimed at broadening the party’s appeal across ideological lines, while critics argue that the absence of a clearly articulated political position risks turning the TVK into an opportunistic formation shaped more by electoral arithmetic than ideological coherence.
The Tamil Nationalist Space
On May 18, the anniversary of the 2009 Mullivaikkal massacre, Vijay took to X to pay homage to the Tamils killed during the final stages of the Sri Lankan civil war. Referring to the killings in Mullivaikkal, Vijay posted: “We will carry the memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts! We will always stand in solidarity for the rights of our Tamil kin living across the sea!” The post immediately triggered a political controversy, with critics accusing Vijay of indirectly invoking sentiments associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Among those killed during the final stages of the war was Velupillai Prabhakaran, founder of the LTTE who was shot dead by the Sri Lankan Army in Mullivaikkal. Lakshmi Ramachandran, spokesperson of Tamil Nadu Congress, called the controversy “unwarranted”, clarifying that “he paid tributes to Tamilians who were killed”.
Vijay’s invocation of Tamil nationalism has expanded the political contours of the TVK beyond what many had initially written off as an apolitical formation lacking ideological depth. The episode has further complicated attempts to neatly place Vijay within existing ideological frameworks. While opponents continue to portray the TVK as a politically ambiguous force, Vijay’s articulation of Tamil nationalist sentiment—a deeply emotive issue in Tamil Nadu politics—has helped him consolidate sections of the Dravidian and Tamil nationalist space.
Tough to Decode
Political scientist Karthik points out that unlike the Aam Aadmi Party, which initially built its politics around a singular anti-corruption plank, Vijay’s political positioning appears far more layered and is therefore harder to decode. “Vijay is not anchoring his politics on just one issue. That is what makes it complicated,” he says. Vijay has unsettled Tamil Nadu politics by closely guarding his political strategy, and redrawn political alignments in ways few anticipated. The split within the AIADMK and the disintegration of the DMK alliance have, in many ways, been shaped by the political acumen of someone widely dismissed until recently as a novice in electoral politics. The future trajectory of Tamil Nadu politics may well depend on how he carries this strategy forward—whether he evolves into the anchor of a durable new coalition order or whether the contradictions within the experiment eventually catch up with him.
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N.K. Bhoopesh is an Assistant Editor, reporting on South India with a focus on politics, developmental challenges, and stories rooted in social justice