AI Threat to India’s New Middle Class: How Automation Is Reshaping IT Jobs, Gender Roles and Social Mobility

Skilling and reskilling have been stressed as one of the solutions to this crisis. But how this will happen remains a question. Over the years, India’s educational policies have prioritised skill-based education. But the AI-induced crisis makes us think if it can be the only solution. Those who have already completed their degrees have not been taught AI-related skills adequately. Coping with new market pressures and reskilling at particular points of the lifecycle is not easy. Women with familial and caregiving responsibilities will be further excluded from such opportunities. While job loss because of AI is a general crisis, it has different social implications.