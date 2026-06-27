Will Trump's 100% Tariff Threat Hit India? The Digital Tax Battle Explained

Trump has threatened a 100% tariff on imports from countries that impose digital taxes on US technology companies
India is unlikely to be affected immediately as it abolished its 2% Equalisation Levy on e-commerce operators in August 2024
Digital taxation is expected to remain a key issue in future India-US trade negotiations, despite the levy's withdrawal
What Exactly Did Trump Say?
US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a sweeping 100% tariff on imports from any country that taxes American digital companies, reviving a long-running trade dispute over digital services taxes (DSTs) and raising questions about whether countries negotiating trade deals with Washington—including India—could come under pressure.
In a post on his social media platform on Friday, Trump declared that any country imposing a digital services tax on US technology firms would "immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America." He added that the proposed tariff would apply regardless of whether a trade agreement with the United States was already in force or still under negotiation.
The warning comes amid renewed trade tensions with the European Union, whose member states have moved to implement tariff cuts on US goods under an agreement reached last year. It also follows Trump's repeated criticism of European countries that levy taxes on large technology companies such as Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon.
Does India Have A Digital Services Tax?
Unlike several European countries, India currently does not have a digital services tax.The government abolished the 2% Equalisation Levy on e-commerce operators through the Finance Act, 2024, with effect from August 1 last year.
The move was widely viewed as an effort to reduce trade friction with Washington and support negotiations on a broader India-US trade agreement. As a result, Trump's latest tariff warning is not expected to have any immediate legal or economic consequences for Indian exports.
What Is The Equalisation Levy?
India was among the first countries to tax revenues earned by foreign digital companies operating in its market.
Introduced in 2016, the Equalisation Levy initially imposed a 6% tax on online advertising services provided by non-resident companies. In 2020, the scope was expanded through a 2% levy on overseas e-commerce operators earning revenue from Indian customers, regardless of whether they had a physical presence in the country.
The tax was designed to ensure that multinational technology companies contributed to India's tax base even if their profits were booked elsewhere. However, it also became a major point of contention in India's trade relationship with the United States.
Why Has The US Opposed It For Years?
Successive US administrations have argued that digital services taxes disproportionately target American technology companies, which dominate the global digital economy.
The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has previously investigated digital taxes imposed by countries including France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Austria, concluding that many of them discriminated against US firms. Washington has repeatedly threatened retaliatory tariffs against countries maintaining such taxes.
France has refused to withdraw its 3% digital services tax despite US pressure, with President Emmanuel Macron recently reaffirming that Paris would not back down.
Could This Affect The India-US Trade Deal?
For India, the immediate risk appears limited because the Equalisation Levy has already been scrapped. However, Trump's statement sends a broader signal that his administration could take a hard line on digital taxation during future trade negotiations.
Trade experts say Washington may continue seeking assurances that India will not reintroduce similar unilateral digital taxes outside the evolving OECD global tax framework. While India's exports are unlikely to face tariffs under Trump's latest announcement on this issue, digital taxation could remain an important bargaining point as New Delhi and Washington work towards concluding a bilateral trade agreement.