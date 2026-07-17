Fifa world cup 2026 final closing ceremony who will perform timings live streaming all you need to know

When Is The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Closing Ceremony? - Who Will Perform, Time, LIVE Streaming - All You Need To Know

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 17 July 2026 8:18 pm

The men's World Cup closing ceremony is set to take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium prior to the final on Sunday, July 19

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 17 July 2026 8:18 pm

A mural of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi unveiled to celebrate the commencement of FIFA World Cup 2026, at Bandra, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil