When Is The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Closing Ceremony? - Who Will Perform, Time, LIVE Streaming - All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place on Monday, July 20 (IST)
Spain take on Argentina in the highly-anticipated clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium
The closing ceremony will feature a host of stars take centrestage
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will come to a close on Sunday, July 19, (Monday, July 20 IST) with the closing ceremony scheduled to occur prior to the final match.
Prior to the kick-off, fans present at the stadium and those watching from home will be treated to an additional spectacle. The closing ceremony of the World Cup, akin to the halftime show, promises to be a glamorous event featuring numerous stars.
The renowned pop superstar Post Malone is set to headline the closing ceremony, which will additionally showcase performances by Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, IShowSpeed, along with a special appearance by Tom Cruise.
“At a time when sport, culture and global attention converge, Post Malone will deliver a performance designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey and ignite the atmosphere before the world's attention turns to the two finalists,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.
Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will also sing the national anthem ahead of kickoff.
When Is The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?
The closing ceremony is scheduled to commence at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19. As per Indian Standard Time, it will be telecast at 00:30 IST (the following day).
How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony For Free In India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.