Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Preview, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Argentina, on the other hand, emerged as group leaders of Group J, achieving three victories in three matches. The reigning champions subsequently overcame Cape Verde with a 3-2 triumph after extra time, followed by a similar 3-2 win against Egypt in the Round of 16. They secured a 3-1 victory over a 10-man Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Lionel Messi then assisted in two late goals, propelling La Albiceleste to a 2-1 victory against England in the semi-finals.