Spain Vs Argentina LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Preview, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's final fixture between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium

Spain Vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Lamine Yamal warm up AP Photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal walks on the pitch before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser
Summary of this article

  • Spain take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Monday (IST)

  • The two teams have met just once prior to this contest at the World Cup

  • This will be the first meeting between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi on the big stage

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has come down to two finalists, with Spain preparing to face Argentina in the grand showdown on July 19. The current champions of Europe and South America will compete for the prestigious title of the expanded 48-team World Cup in North America.

Both teams have demonstrated remarkable performances throughout the tournament, yet they have encountered significant challenges on their journey to the final. La Roja emerged at the top of Group H with two victories, despite an initial draw against debutants Cape Verde.

Luis de la Fuente's team then comfortably defeated Austria in the Round of 32. Mikel Merino later netted a crucial late goal to secure a victory against Portugal in the Round of 16, and the midfielder also scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 triumph over Belgium in the quarter-finals. A 2-0 win against France ensured Spain's place in the final.

Argentina, on the other hand, emerged as group leaders of Group J, achieving three victories in three matches. The reigning champions subsequently overcame Cape Verde with a 3-2 triumph after extra time, followed by a similar 3-2 win against Egypt in the Round of 16. They secured a 3-1 victory over a 10-man Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Lionel Messi then assisted in two late goals, propelling La Albiceleste to a 2-1 victory against England in the semi-finals.

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Slovenia's Slavko Vincic has been designated as the match referee for the marquee FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain on Monday, July 20. - AP Photo
Argentina players react to the fans after their win in the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta. - Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
Argentina will be up against Spain in an enthralling FIFA World Cup final on Monday, July 20. - AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: H2H Record

  • Matches: 14

  • Spain wins: 6

  • Argentina wins: 6

  • Draws: 2

Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Last 5 Matches

  • Mar 27, 2018: Spain 6-1 Argentina (International Friendlies)

  • Sep 07, 2010: Argentina 4-1 Spain (International Friendlies)

  • Nov 14, 2009: Spain 2-1 Argentina (International Friendlies)

  • Oct 11, 2006: Spain 2-1 Argentina (International Friendlies)

  • Nov 17, 1999: Spain 0-2 Argentina (International Friendlies)

Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Predicted XIs

  • Spain predicted XI: Unai Simon; Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Pedro Porro; Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Dani Olmo; Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal

  • Argentina predicted XI: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Giuliano Simeone; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Match Prediction

The two teams will clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium and given the form they are in, this will be a close call. When asked ChatGPT as to who will win the final, it favoured Argentina. The Lionel Messi side will win 2-1 in extra-time against Spain.

Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India For Free

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.

Q

Where will the Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 final match be held?

A

The Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 final match will be held at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Q

When will the Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 final match be held?

A

The Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 final match has a start time of 12:30 AM on July 20, Monday (IST).

Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Squads

Argentina squad

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli, Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentin Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez

Forwards: Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Paz, Jose Manuel Lopez, Lautaro Martinez

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Joan Garcia, Unai Simon

Defenders: Marc Pubill, Alex Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Alex Baena, Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Yeremy Pino, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Victor Munoz, Borja Iglesias

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