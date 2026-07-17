France Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Backs Harry Kane To Make The Difference

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu believes Harry Kane's movement and link-up play will be England's biggest attacking threat
Sandhu expects Kylian Mbappe to play despite possible squad rotation, with the scoring award still up for grabs
Sandhu says France must improve tracking runners, while England need to avoid sitting too deep after taking the lead
The FIFA World Cup 2026 may not have ended the way France or England had hoped, but Saturday's third-place playoff in Miami still carries plenty of significance. Besides a podium finish, the clash offers players one final chance to leave their mark on the tournament, with the Golden Boot race still alive and national pride on the line.
France arrive after a 2-0 semifinal defeat to Spain, while England squandered an early lead before losing 2-1 to defending champions Argentina.
Indian national team goalkeeper and ZEE5 expert Gurpreet Singh Sandhu believes England captain Harry Kane could once again become the decisive figure if France fail to solve the tactical problems he creates.
"Harry Kane will be England's biggest threat"
Sandhu highlighted Kane's unique ability to influence matches beyond scoring goals, insisting France's defenders face a difficult tactical dilemma.
"If Harry Kane starts, he'll be England's biggest threat. His ability to drop into midfield, link play and create space for runners makes him extremely difficult to defend against."
He added that Kane's movement was central to England's attacking threat against Argentina.
"That's exactly how England created problems in the semi-final, and France's centre-backs will have to decide whether to follow him or hold their shape. Getting that balance right will be one of the biggest tactical battles of the match."
Despite both teams suffering heartbreaking semifinal exits, Sandhu expects a competitive contest, especially with individual milestones still up for grabs. France captain Kylian Mbappe remains level with Lionel Messi on eight World Cup goals in the Golden Boot race, while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are still mathematically in contention with six goals each.
Sandhu expects Mbappe to chase Golden Boot
Sandhu admitted recovering mentally from a semifinal defeat is never easy, but believes representing one's country at the World Cup is enough motivation.
"After missing out on the final, motivation is naturally a challenge, but representing your country at a FIFA World Cup should always be enough incentive."
He also expects Didier Deschamps and Thomas Tuchel to rotate their lineups, although he believes Mbappe will want to feature.
"We could see a few changes to the starting XIs, but I still expect someone like Kylian Mbappe to play. The Golden Boot is still within reach, and he's the kind of player who always wants to be on the pitch."
Sandhu also pinpointed the defensive flaws that cost both sides a place in the final.
"France's problems weren't just individual mistakes. Their second goal conceded came because two defenders were attracted to the same player, while midfield runners weren't tracked."
Comparing England's defeat, he added:
"England's issue was different, they became too passive after taking the lead. Against elite opposition, if you spend too long defending deep, fatigue sets in and eventually mistakes happen."
With third spot, prize money, and the Golden Boot still on the line, the France-England showdown promises to offer far more than just consolation as two European heavyweights bid to finish their World Cup campaigns on a winning note.
Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?
Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on ZEE 5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla, or on television through the Unite8 Sports network.