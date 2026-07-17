Fabric Of A Legend: Pele Jersey Becomes Second-Most Expensive Football Shirt Ever - Check Details

Pele's 1958 World Cup final jersey sold for USD 4.9 million, making it the second-most expensive football shirt ever auctioned
The shirt was worn by 17-year-old Pele, who scored twice as Brazil beat Sweden 5-2 to win their first World Cup
The jersey trails only Diego Maradona's 1986 'Hand of God' shirt, which fetched USD 9.28 million
The historic FIFA World Cup 1958 final shirt worn by Pele has sold for a staggering USD 4.9 million. The handmade jersey reportedly received 10 bids from more than five bidders at a Sotheby's auction in New York.
The jersey, famously donned by a 17-year-old Brazilian when he scored twice against Sweden to secure Brazil's first-ever title, has officially become the second-most expensive football shirt in history, behind Argentine great Diego Maradona's USD 9.28 million "Hand of God" jersey from the FIFA World Cup 1986.
Pele (born Edson Arantes do Nascimento) scored in the 55th and 90th minutes to set up a resounding 5-2 win over the tournament hosts, and he still remains the youngest player ever to score in a World Cup final.
After the Stockholm final, Pele gave this shirt to his roommate Dida, who then donated it to the Museu dos Esportes in Rio de Janeiro.
"This shirt is not only a lasting reminder of one of the most important moments in football history, but is principally connected to the very moment that catapulted Pele into a global sporting icon," Sotheby's head of sports strategy and development, Brendan Hawkes, said in a statement on Thursday.
Pele's blue jersey steps out of the past to remind fans where the magic of the number 10 truly began. And the timing of the auction could not be more poetic.
As the modern world waits with bated breath for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain -- a first meeting between the reigning South American and European champions in a title showdown.
"Ahead of the World Cup final this weekend, it feels especially fitting to see such strong enthusiasm for the shirt worn as Pele scored both goals that day more than six decades ago," the statement further said.
Maradona's shirt from Argentina's quarterfinal win over England is the most expensive football collectible and the third most expensive sports jersey of all-time behind baseball royalty Babe Ruth's "called shot" (USD 24 million) and Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" (USD 10.1 million) jerseys.
The previous most valuable item of Pele memorabilia was USD 976,000 for a 1958 trading card last month, the auction house said.
Pele died on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82, but his timeless legacy continues to capture the world's imagination.