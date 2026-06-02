Historic Pele Number 10 Shirt From 1958 World Cup Final To Be Auctioned By Sotheby’s

This image provided by Sotheby’s shows Pelé’s match-worn, number 10 shirt from the 1958 World Cup final, that will be up for an online auction between June 29 and July 16, Sotheby’s said Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Photo: Sotheby’s via AP

This image provided by Sotheby’s shows Pelé’s match-worn, number 10 shirt from the 1958 World Cup final, that will be up for an online auction between June 29 and July 16, Sotheby’s said Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Photo: Sotheby’s via AP