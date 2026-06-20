Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group C Encounter At Philadelphia Stadium
Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Brazil face Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium tonight (June 20) in a crucial Group C encounter. After a frustrating 1-1 draw in their tournament opener against Morocco, the five-time champions are under immense pressure to secure their first victory. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to shuffle his midfield to ignite an attack led by Vinícius Júnior, though star forward Neymar remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a calf strain. Conversely, Haiti enter this fixture looking to build on a resilient defensive display against Scotland despite losing 1-0. While the Caribbean side is a massive underdog, they are eager to prove they belong on the world stage and hunt for a historic upset. With Brazil desperate for points and Haiti fighting for survival, this clash is a David-vs-Goliath battle. See the best photos here:
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