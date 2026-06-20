Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group C Encounter At Philadelphia Stadium

Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Brazil face Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium tonight (June 20) in a crucial Group C encounter. After a frustrating 1-1 draw in their tournament opener against Morocco, the five-time champions are under immense pressure to secure their first victory. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to shuffle his midfield to ignite an attack led by Vinícius Júnior, though star forward Neymar remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a calf strain. Conversely, Haiti enter this fixture looking to build on a resilient defensive display against Scotland despite losing 1-0. While the Caribbean side is a massive underdog, they are eager to prove they belong on the world stage and hunt for a historic upset. With Brazil desperate for points and Haiti fighting for survival, this clash is a David-vs-Goliath battle. See the best photos here:

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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Flags ap photo
General view during the pregame ceremony before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Rourke
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Fans Arrived AP Photo
Brazil fans react as they wait for the start of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans silhouette AP Photo
Soccer fans react as they wait for the start of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Vini fan Rio AP Photo
A man dressed as Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Junior arrives to watch Brazil's World Cup match against Haiti at the Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Bruna Prado
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Dog in Rocinha favela AP Photo
A dog dressed in Brazil's national colors sits on a street in the Rocinha favela before Brazil's World Cup match against Haiti in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Bruna Prado
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Raphinha and Others AP Photo
Brazil's Raphinha (11) warms up before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Vini warming up ap photo
Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) warms up before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 a Haiti fan ap photo
A Haiti fan looks on prior to the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Slocum
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Ronaldinho ap photo
Former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho watches before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Haiti XI AP Photo
Haiti team pose for a group photo prior to the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Slocum
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Team AP Photo
Brazil players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Casemiro and Frantzdy Pierrot AP Photo
Brazil's Casemiro (5) battles for the ball with Haiti's Frantzdy Pierrot (20) during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Vini Early Reaction AP Photo
Brazil's Vinicius Junior reacts before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Slocum
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Matheus Cunha and Danley Jean Jacques AP Photo
Brazil's Matheus Cunha (9) is tackled by Haiti's Danley Jean Jacques (17) during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Carlens Arcus BOOKED AP Photo
Referee Alejandro Hernandez, of Spain, right, shows a yellow card to Haiti's Carlens Arcus during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Slocum
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Becker Makes A Save AP Photo
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker, right, makes a save during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Rourke
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Vini Pain AP Photo
Brazil's Vinicius Junior lays on the ground during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Slocum
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Raphinha Off side goal AP Photo
Brazil's Raphinha (11) attempts to score against Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide (1) during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Carlo Ancelotti instructs AP Photo
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Lucas Paqueta and Ruben Providence AP Photo
Brazil's Lucas Paqueta (20) heads the ball against Haiti's Ruben Providence (15) during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Rourke
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Matheus Cunha Scores AP Photo
Brazil's Matheus Cunha, center, scores their opening goal against Haiti during the World Cup Group C soccer match in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Matt Slocum
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Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Matheus Cunha Celebs AP Photo
Brazil's Matheus Cunha (9) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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