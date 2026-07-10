Conor McGregor Vs Max Holloway: Heated UFC 329 Faceoff Ends With Sunglasses Snatch - Video

Conor McGregor snatched Max Holloway's sunglasses during their heated UFC 329 faceoff in Las Vegas
Holloway stayed composed as security stepped in to prevent the confrontation from escalating
McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 264 in 2021, ending a five-year layoff
Conor McGregor wasted no time reminding everyone why he remains one of the UFC's biggest attractions. The Irish superstar turned an already fiery UFC 329 press conference into chaos on Thursday night in Las Vegas when he ripped the sunglasses off Max Holloway during their first official faceoff ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated rematch.
Security and UFC officials quickly stepped in as tensions escalated, setting the tone for a showdown that has been 13 years in the making.
McGregor, making his long-awaited return to the Octagon after a five-year absence, charged toward Holloway as the two former champions squared off at T-Mobile Arena. In a sudden move, he snatched Holloway's sunglasses and slammed them to the floor, drawing a loud reaction from the crowd.
Max Holloway remained remarkably calm despite the provocation, refusing to retaliate as security separated the pair before allowing them to resume the staredown under much tighter supervision.
McGregor And Holloway Exchange Intense Words Ahead Of Rematch
The hostility wasn't limited to the faceoff. Earlier during the press conference, both fighters traded verbal jabs while expressing complete confidence ahead of the UFC 329 main event. McGregor insisted he is returning to reclaim his place at the top of the sport, while Holloway made it clear that he sees this fight as an opportunity to rewrite history after losing their first meeting in 2013.
Their original encounter came when both were rising prospects in the featherweight division, with McGregor earning a unanimous decision victory. Thirteen years later, the rematch carries far greater significance. McGregor is looking for a winning return after recovering from the leg injury that sidelined him for years, while Holloway enters determined to spoil one of the biggest comeback stories in UFC history.
McGregor Returns To The Octagon After Five Years
Saturday's main event will mark Conor McGregor's first UFC appearance since July 10, 2021, when he suffered a devastating leg break in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The fight was stopped at the end of the opening round after McGregor fractured his tibia, handing him a second consecutive defeat to Poirier and beginning a five-year absence from competition.
During that period, the former two-division champion recovered from the injury, saw a planned comeback against Michael Chandler fall through in 2024, and repeatedly teased his return. Now, 1,827 days after his last walk to the Octagon, McGregor gets another chance to revive his career against the very man he defeated in his UFC debut back in 2013, Max Holloway.