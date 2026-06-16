FBI Foils Planned Drone Attack on UFC America 250 Event at White House, Arrests Multiple Suspects

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
Published at:

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that US law enforcement agencies thwarted a planned drone attack targeting the UFC America 250 event at the White House in Washington

UFC 250
Photo: White House
Summary of this article

  • FBI foils alleged drone attack plot targeting UFC America 250 event

  • Multiple suspects arrested in a coordinated multi-state counterterrorism operation

  • Investigators probing funding sources and networks behind the planned attack

US law enforcement agencies thwarted a planned attack on the UFC America 250 event at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, taking several individuals into custody following a multi-state operation, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Patel posted on X that authorities discovered the plot on June 10. The conspiracy involved suspects from outside the capital region.

"On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," Patel wrote.

President Donald Trump, attending the G7 Summit in Evian, France, said he had not yet heard about the foiled plot, Reuters reported.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC President and CEO Dana White and other guests pose inside the octagon after UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. - (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP)
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By Outlook News Desk

Details Of The Plot

The conspirators allegedly intended to deploy drones rigged with explosives. The devices were meant to strike a building and the crowds gathered to watch the sporting event, Patel said while sharing a Fox News report on X.

The perpetrators also planned to assault the White House gate, as per Fox News, with no official confirmation yet regarding the element of the plot.

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President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC President and CEO Dana White and other guests pose inside the octagon after UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. - (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP)
President Donald Trump, at right wearing a white hat, congratulates Justin Gaethje after Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria in a lightweight title bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. - | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool
Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Ilia Topuria in a lightweight title bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington - (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
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Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that authorities are examining the underground networks responsible for orchestrating the violence. He questioned how such a large group could operate without significant financial backing.

"Twenty-three people ​do ​not get to the point where they’re going to commit a mass terror ​incident in Washington, D.C. without some ⁠serious funding, without some serious coordination," Vance said.

The US Secret Service "worked closely" with the FBI throughout the investigation. Director Sean Curran posted a statement on X detailing his agency's involvement.

"In the days leading up to this weekend, our special agents, mission support personnel, and technical security teams worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable," Curran wrote.

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