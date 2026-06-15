Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday With Iran Deal Announcement And White House UFC Fights

Trump announced a completed initial agreement to end the Iran war on his 80th birthday.
UFC cage fights took place on the White House South Lawn with top fighters and officials attending.
The event contrasted sharply with Biden’s quiet 80th birthday celebration in 2022.
President Donald Trump used his 80th birthday on Sunday to announce an initial agreement aimed at ending the war in Iran while hosting a mixed martial arts event featuring UFC fighters on the White House South Lawn.
The combination of diplomatic developments and the cage fights provided a notable contrast to more conventional ways of marking such occasions, drawing attention to both foreign policy shifts and large-scale entertainment at the presidential residence.
Trump had spoken about the emerging deal for several weeks, and the ongoing conflict had risked drawing focus away from the UFC programme. According to Associated Press, the president stated ahead of the event that an agreement to end the conflict “is now complete.” He said the US would end its blockade of Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen, though key details remain to be negotiated in the coming weeks.
Senior administration officials and Republican figures attended, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Polish President Karol Nawrocki was also present.
The evening began with Trump and UFC president Dana White walking from the Oval Office to the Blue Room Balcony to view the Octagon, where they stood during the national anthem as fighter jets flew overhead. Spectators filled a temporary arena under a large metal structure known as “The Claw,” equipped with lights, sound systems and screens, while others watched on displays from the nearby Ellipse.
Reported Associated Press, this event formed part of broader observances tied to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The G7 summit schedule was adjusted to allow Trump to attend the fights before travelling to Europe.
Before the main bout, lightweight fighters Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, the latter wrapped in an American flag, emerged from the Oval Office to enter the Octagon. Gaethje defeated Topuria after four rounds. Trump entered the cage afterwards to shake hands as a fireworks display took place after 1 a.m.
Many winning fighters thanked Trump and God in their comments. Heavyweight Josh Hokit made an unfounded claim based on a right-wing conspiracy theory about a former first lady, saying: “Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” Hokit also placed a chain around Trump’s neck.
Trump, dressed in a suit and tie, spent much of the time watching from his seat. He spoke briefly with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at one point. When American fighter Sean O’Malley faced Canadian Aiemann Zahabi, Trump wore a white USA hat. After Zahabi’s victory, the winner shook Trump’s hand and saluted him.
In earlier bouts, Trump was seen talking with first lady Melania Trump during Diego Lopes’s win over Steve Garcia. Following Bo Nickal’s knockout of Kyle Daukaus, Nickal approached Trump, knelt briefly, and later said: “I gotta thank President Trump for making this happen.” Nickal described the president as a “special person” before “YMCA” played.
Associated Press reported that the crowd chanted “USA! USA!” during matches pitting American fighters against foreign opponents. Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy proposed to his girlfriend after his win, and she gave a thumbs-up.
Rain forecasts had threatened to affect the schedule but did not cause major disruption. The event differed sharply from the private family brunch held by former President Joe Biden when he turned 80 in November 2022.
Trump, now the oldest person elected president, faces constitutional limits on further runs but has continued to discuss the possibility. A Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll from April showed less than half of US adults believe he has the mental sharpness or physical health to serve effectively. The White House released a statement from Trump’s former physician, Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who said Trump’s “stamina, focus, and strength are exceptional and on display every day.”
The UFC event has been described as a form of political misdirection amid challenges such as high gas prices linked to the Iran conflict and declining approval ratings. UFC is covering the costs, though the National Park Service noted in a court filing that more than $60 million and tens of thousands of hours of labour were involved, with seven government agencies contributing resources.
UFC also partnered with World Liberty Financial, co-owned by the Trump family, to establish a $250,000 bonus pool for winners. This has raised questions about the overlap between the Trump family’s business interests and government-supported events.
Some incidents tempered the occasion. Crews removed Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center following a court ruling, and UFC fighter Sean Strickland was removed from the Ellipse area by law enforcement. Despite these points, the night featured fighters thanking Trump inside the cage and the overall spectacle proceeded as planned.
(With inputs from AP)