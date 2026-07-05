Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Serbian Legend Eyes Quarter-Final Spot Against Russian

Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Round of 16 clash between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Russia's Roman Safiullin on Sunday, July 5, on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Arthur Rinderknech of France in their third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Arthur Rinderknech of France in their third round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Round of 16 clash between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Russia's Roman Safiullin on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Djokovic enters the contest chasing a record-extending 19th Wimbledon quarterfinal and an 18th Round of 16 victory at the Championships, having never lost at this stage since 2006. The seven-time Wimbledon champion has overcome early challenges to reach the second week, while qualifier Safiullin has enjoyed a superb run, powering through to the Round of 16 without dropping momentum. With Djokovic holding a perfect head-to-head record and Safiullin looking to match his best Wimbledon finish, Centre Court is set for an intriguing battle. Follow Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin blog.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Jul 2026, 06:03:23 pm IST Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Roman Safiullin has yet to crack the Novak Djokovic puzzle. The pair have met three times before, and every single encounter has gone the Serbian's way in straight sets. That said, today's Round of 16 clash is their first-ever meeting at a Grand Slam, giving Safiullin a fresh opportunity to test himself on one of tennis' biggest stages. If the Russian is to spring an upset, his explosive forehand could be the weapon that asks Djokovic the toughest questions.

5 Jul 2026, 05:50:35 pm IST Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info Fans in India can watch live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 on Star Sports. The tournament will also be available to stream live on JioHotstar, with commentary offered in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.