Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Serbian Legend Eyes Quarter-Final Spot Against Russian

Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head
Roman Safiullin has yet to crack the Novak Djokovic puzzle. The pair have met three times before, and every single encounter has gone the Serbian's way in straight sets.
That said, today's Round of 16 clash is their first-ever meeting at a Grand Slam, giving Safiullin a fresh opportunity to test himself on one of tennis' biggest stages. If the Russian is to spring an upset, his explosive forehand could be the weapon that asks Djokovic the toughest questions.
Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info
Fans in India can watch live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 on Star Sports. The tournament will also be available to stream live on JioHotstar, with commentary offered in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings!
Hello, we're back with another live blog! It's Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin, so stay tuned for all the live updates.