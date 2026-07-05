FIFA World Cup 2026: Could England Use Viagra To Battle High Altitude Of Estadio Azteca?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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England face a formidable challenge in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against co-hosts Mexico, as they must overcome both the intense home support and the physically demanding altitude of the iconic Estadio Azteca

england fifa world cup 2026 viagra use high altitude estadio azteca mexico
England players react after Congo's Brian Cipenga (9) opening goal of his team during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman
Summary of this article

  • England face a daunting altitude challenge against a perfect Mexico side at the iconic Estadio Azteca

  • Manager Thomas Tuchel seeks tactical answers while addressing physiological hurdles and media speculation

  • The clash pits in form Harry Kane against a Mexican defense that has yet to concede a goal

England are bracing for a daunting high-altitude challenge as they prepare to face co-hosts Mexico in a pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at the iconic Estadio Azteca. The venue, perched at 2,240 metres above sea level, presents a unique physiological hurdle, with manager Thomas Tuchel expressing concerns that his side has had insufficient time to adapt after travelling from their Kansas City base.

The thin air and reduced oxygen levels at such heights can significantly impact stamina and increase fatigue. In a curious turn of events, headlines have swirled regarding the potential use of Viagra to combat these effects.

Why Viagra?

While primarily known for treating erectile dysfunction, the drug’s active substance, sildenafil, acts as a vasodilator, widening blood vessels in the lungs and potentially improving oxygen delivery. Though studies suggest it may aid endurance in extreme conditions, its efficacy at altitudes under 4,000 metres remains debatable.

Could England Use It In The Mexico Match?

Notably, the World Anti-Doping Agency does not list it as a prohibited substance for the 2026 tournament, ensuring it wouldn't trigger doping violations. However, any suggestion of its use remains purely speculative, evoking memories of a 2009 FA denial regarding similar rumours ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

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A fan gets his temperature checked as he enters Azteca Stadium before a Mexican soccer league quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Cruz Azul and Toluca in Mexico City, May 15, 2021. - | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo,

The widespread media buzz stems from the fact that sildenafil is not on WADA's list of prohibited substances, leading to speculation that it remains an "option" for medical staff to consider in extreme environments.

As it stands, the decision to utilize such a substance remains entirely within the discretion of the team’s medical professionals, with no confirmed plan to do so.

The Challenge Of A Partisan Crowd

The focus now shifts strictly to football as England look to build on their hard-fought 2-1 victory over DR Congo. Despite a defensive lapse that allowed Brian Cipenga to score, Harry Kane’s clinical brace steered the Three Lions through. Tuchel is now tasking his squad with finding a tactical solution to stifle Mexico’s momentum in front of a raucous home crowd.

Mexico’s journey through the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been nothing short of extraordinary. Co-hosts El Tri have electrified the nation, progressing to the knockouts with a flawless four-match winning streak while maintaining an impeccable defensive record—they have yet to concede a single goal in the tournament.

After sweeping Group A with wins over South Africa, Czechia, and South Korea, Javier Aguirre's side delivered a tactical masterclass to dismantle Ecuador in the Round of 32. Bolstered by the historic energy of the Estadio Azteca and the unwavering support of a partisan crowd, Mexico are dreaming of emulating—or surpassing—their previous quarter-final appearances on home soil, making them a formidable obstacle for England.

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