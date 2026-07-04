US-Iran Hormuz Deal Explained: What Does The New MoU Mean For Oil Prices And Global Trade?

Under the MoU, Washington and Tehran committed to halt military operations and avoid the use of force while working towards a final agreement within 60 days, a deadline that can be extended by mutual consent. The United States agreed to remove its naval blockade and related impediments around Iran within 30 days. Iran, in turn, said it would make arrangements for the safe passage of commercial vessels between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman for 60 days without charging transit fees.